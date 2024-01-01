Menu
Account
Sign In
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2022 Infiniti QX80

29,621 KM

Details Description Features

$68,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Infiniti QX80

ProACTIVE

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Infiniti QX80

ProACTIVE

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
Sale

$68,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
29,621KM
Used
VIN JN8AZ2AE4N9293523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,621 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
2.937 Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
1 Skid Plate
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Ride Control Suspension
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Engine: 5.6L V8 w/VVEL DIG
GVWR: 3,311 kgs
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
82-Amp/Hr 710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: adaptive shift control, manual shift mode w/downshift rev-matching, snow and tow modes and hill start assist
98.3 L Fuel Tank

Exterior

Fog Lights
Running Boards
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Splash Guards
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Chrome Front Windshield Trim
Tires: 275/60R20 H-Rated AS Performance
Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Aluminum-Alloy
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

First Aid Kit
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
forward emergency braking
Around View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
8-Way Driver Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat, 8-way power passenger's seat, 2-way power lumbar support and dual occupant memory system for driver's seat
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard

Power Options

8-Way Power Passenger's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

A/V remote
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 Headphones
1 LCD Monitor In The Front and 2 LCD Row Monitors In The Rear
Rear Entertainment System w/Digital Media

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
power recline
Power Fold Into Floor
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert
snow and tow modes and hill start assist
Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front
2-way power lumbar support and dual occupant memory system for driver's seat
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: adaptive shift control
manual shift mode w/downshift rev-matching

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

Used 2022 Infiniti QX80 ProACTIVE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Infiniti QX80 ProACTIVE 29,621 KM $68,991 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Infiniti QX60 Sensory Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Infiniti QX60 Sensory Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's 16,964 KM $62,991 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SL Premium Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Nissan Pathfinder SL Premium Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's 42,355 KM $33,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$68,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2022 Infiniti QX80