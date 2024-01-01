Menu
Account
Sign In
4WD | Apple CarPlay | DVD | Heated/Cooling seats Key Features - Four Wheel Drive - Power Sunroof - Rear Seat Entertainment System - Bose Premium Audio System - Apple Carplay and Android Auto - Bluetooth - Climate Controlled Front Seats - Remote Engine Start - Quilted, Semi-Aniline Leather-Appointed Seating Safety Features - Around View Monitor - Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection - Predictive Forward Collision Warning - Blind Spot Intervention - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Automatic LED Headlights And More! No Extra Charge Certified Pre-owned Infiniti Vehicles will receive: - 2 Years/ 32,000 no charge oil change plan - 72 Month/160,000 KMS Power Train warranty - Preferred Interest Rates - Extensive CPO Inspection Below is the list of added value to the CPO programs included: Infiniti CPO 2 Years/32,000 No Charge Oil Change Plan Tire Warranty Roadside Assistance 6 Year/160,000 Base Powertrain Extended Warranty Preferred Interest Rates 169-Point Inspection Process Sirius XM 3-Month Satellite Radio Trial CARFAX Vehicle History Report 10 Day/1,500km Vehicle Exchange Policy Grad Rebates Available Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2022 Infiniti QX80

19,492 KM

Details Description Features

$68,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Infiniti QX80

ProACTIVE Accident Free | Low KM's

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Infiniti QX80

ProACTIVE Accident Free | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 11350357
  3. 11350357
  4. 11350357
  5. 11350357
  6. 11350357
  7. 11350357
  8. 11350357
  9. 11350357
  10. 11350357
  11. 11350357
  12. 11350357
  13. 11350357
  14. 11350357
  15. 11350357
  16. 11350357
  17. 11350357
  18. 11350357
  19. 11350357
  20. 11350357
  21. 11350357
  22. 11350357
  23. 11350357
  24. 11350357
  25. 11350357
  26. 11350357
  27. 11350357
  28. 11350357
  29. 11350357
  30. 11350357
Contact Seller
Sale

$68,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
19,492KM
VIN JN8AZ2AC3N9485479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,492 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD | Apple CarPlay | DVD | Heated/Cooling seats
Key Features

- Four Wheel Drive
- Power Sunroof
- Rear Seat Entertainment System
- Bose Premium Audio System
- Apple Carplay and Android Auto
- Bluetooth
- Climate Controlled Front Seats
- Remote Engine Start
- Quilted, Semi-Aniline Leather-Appointed Seating

Safety Features'

- Around View Monitor
- Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection
- Predictive Forward Collision Warning
- Blind Spot Intervention
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors
- Automatic LED Headlights

And More!

No Extra Charge Certified Pre-owned Infiniti Vehicles will receive:
- 2 Years/ 32,000 no charge oil change plan
- 72 Month/160,000 KMS Power Train warranty
- Preferred Interest Rates
- Extensive CPO Inspection
Below is the list of added value to the CPO programs included:
Infiniti CPO
2 Years/32,000 No Charge Oil Change Plan
Tire Warranty
Roadside Assistance
6 Year/160,000 Base Powertrain Extended Warranty
Preferred Interest Rates
169-Point Inspection Process
Sirius XM 3-Month Satellite Radio Trial
CARFAX Vehicle History Report
10 Day/1,500km Vehicle Exchange Policy
Grad Rebates Available

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
2.937 Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
1 Skid Plate
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Ride Control Suspension
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Engine: 5.6L V8 w/VVEL DIG
GVWR: 3,311 kgs
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
82-Amp/Hr 710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: adaptive shift control, manual shift mode w/downshift rev-matching, snow and tow modes and hill start assist
98.3 L Fuel Tank
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls

Exterior

Fog Lights
Running Boards
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Splash Guards
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Chrome Front Windshield Trim
Tires: 275/60R20 H-Rated AS Performance
Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Aluminum-Alloy
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Navigation
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated Entry
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
8-Way Driver Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat, 8-way power passenger's seat, 2-way power lumbar support and dual occupant memory system for driver's seat
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard

Safety

First Aid Kit
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
forward emergency braking
Around View Monitor Back-Up Camera
INFINITI Connection Emergency Sos
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Power Options

8-Way Power Passenger's Seat

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Media / Nav / Comm

A/V remote
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
2 Headphones
1 LCD Monitor In The Front and 2 LCD Row Monitors In The Rear
Rear Entertainment System w/Digital Media

Additional Features

Oil pressure
voltmeter
odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
Siri Eyes Free
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
4 Door Curb/Courtesy
power recline
weather
Power Fold Into Floor
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert
movie listings
Hands-free text messaging assistant
Radio Data System (RDS) and speed-sensitive volume control
Wireless Apple CarPlay
and Sports scores
Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
INFINITI voice recognition for audio
Radio: AM/FM -inc: 12.3" infotainment touch screen w/INFINITI controller
navigation w/lane guidance and 3-D building graphics and 5-year complimentary access to premium traffic and MapCare
Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front
stock prices
2 USB connection ports for iPod interface and other compatible devices
Windows and Remote Start
2-way power lumbar support and dual occupant memory system for driver's seat
and vehicle information systems
USB-based Android Auto
SiriusXM w/advanced audio features and 3 month complimentary trial access
SiriusXM Traffic w/real-time traffic information and 3 month complimentary trial access
SiriusXM Travel Link w/3 month complimentary trial access to fuel prices
Bose performance series audio w/17-speakers
driver's audio stage
and HD radio technology
Semi-Aniline Leather-Appointed Seating -inc: quilting

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Infiniti

Used 2022 Infiniti QX80 ProACTIVE Accident Free | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Infiniti QX80 ProACTIVE Accident Free | Low KM's 19,492 KM $68,991 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Infiniti QX50 SPORT Accidnet Free | One Owner Lease Return | Low Km's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Infiniti QX50 SPORT Accidnet Free | One Owner Lease Return | Low Km's 6,406 KM $51,991 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Infiniti QX50 Sensory Accident Free | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Infiniti QX50 Sensory Accident Free | Low KM's 66,184 KM $33,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Infiniti

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3390

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$68,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

Contact Seller
2022 Infiniti QX80