2022 Infiniti QX80

Location
Birchwood Infiniti
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3390
$68,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 19,492 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD | Apple CarPlay | DVD | Heated/Cooling seats
Key Features
- Four Wheel Drive
- Power Sunroof
- Rear Seat Entertainment System
- Bose Premium Audio System
- Apple Carplay and Android Auto
- Bluetooth
- Climate Controlled Front Seats
- Remote Engine Start
- Quilted, Semi-Aniline Leather-Appointed Seating
Safety Features'
- Around View Monitor
- Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection
- Predictive Forward Collision Warning
- Blind Spot Intervention
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors
- Automatic LED Headlights
And More!
No Extra Charge Certified Pre-owned Infiniti Vehicles will receive:
- 2 Years/ 32,000 no charge oil change plan
- 72 Month/160,000 KMS Power Train warranty
- Preferred Interest Rates
- Extensive CPO Inspection
Below is the list of added value to the CPO programs included:
Infiniti CPO
2 Years/32,000 No Charge Oil Change Plan
Tire Warranty
Roadside Assistance
6 Year/160,000 Base Powertrain Extended Warranty
Preferred Interest Rates
169-Point Inspection Process
Sirius XM 3-Month Satellite Radio Trial
CARFAX Vehicle History Report
10 Day/1,500km Vehicle Exchange Policy
Grad Rebates Available
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
