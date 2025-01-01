Menu
4WD | DVD | Heated/Cooling seats | Moonroof Experience luxury and power with this 2022 INFINITI QX80 Luxe. Despite being a used vehicle, it boasts accident-free status and a mere 30,804 km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable performance ahead. - Heated leather steering wheel with auto tilt-away function - Climate-controlled front bucket seats with 10-way power drivers seat - Aerial view camera system for effortless parking - Automatic full-time four-wheel drive for all-terrain capability - Rear entertainment system for passenger enjoyment - Collision mitigation for both front and rear - HomeLink garage door transmitter for added convenience At Birchwood Nissan, were committed to providing an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether youre ready to reserve this INFINITI QX80, start the purchase process, or simply have questions, our team is here to assist. Book a test drive today and discover the perfect blend of luxury and performance that awaits you. We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2022 Infiniti QX80

30,804 KM

$56,991

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Infiniti QX80

ProACTIVE Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

Used
30,804KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Moonstone White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,804 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD | DVD | Heated/Cooling seats | Moonroof
Experience luxury and power with this 2022 INFINITI QX80 Luxe. Despite being a used vehicle, it boasts accident-free status and a mere 30,804 km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable performance ahead.

- Heated leather steering wheel with auto tilt-away function
- Climate-controlled front bucket seats with 10-way power driver's seat
- Aerial view camera system for effortless parking
- Automatic full-time four-wheel drive for all-terrain capability
- Rear entertainment system for passenger enjoyment
- Collision mitigation for both front and rear
- HomeLink garage door transmitter for added convenience

At Birchwood Nissan, we're committed to providing an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to reserve this INFINITI QX80, start the purchase process, or simply have questions, our team is here to assist. Book a test drive today and discover the perfect blend of luxury and performance that awaits you.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Computer
Navigation
Illuminated Entry
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Wireless Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Running Boards
Front fog lamps
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Power Options

8-Way Power Passenger's Seat

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Around View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Rear Entertainment System w/Digital Media

Mechanical

Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering

Additional Features

Oil pressure
voltmeter
odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
Siri Eyes Free
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
4 Door Curb/Courtesy
power recline
weather
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Air Springs
Power Fold Into Floor
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert
movie listings
Hands-free text messaging assistant
Radio Data System (RDS) and speed-sensitive volume control
and Sports scores
Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
INFINITI voice recognition for audio
Radio: AM/FM -inc: 12.3" infotainment touch screen w/INFINITI controller
navigation w/lane guidance and 3-D building graphics and 5-year complimentary access to premium traffic and MapCare
Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front
stock prices
2 USB connection ports for iPod interface and other compatible devices
Windows and Remote Start
2-way power lumbar support and dual occupant memory system for driver's seat
and vehicle information systems
USB-based Android Auto
SiriusXM w/advanced audio features and 3 month complimentary trial access
SiriusXM Traffic w/real-time traffic information and 3 month complimentary trial access
SiriusXM Travel Link w/3 month complimentary trial access to fuel prices
Bose performance series audio w/17-speakers
driver's audio stage
and HD radio technology
Semi-Aniline Leather-Appointed Seating -inc: quilting

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

