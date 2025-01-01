$56,991+ taxes & licensing
2022 Infiniti QX80
ProACTIVE Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's
2022 Infiniti QX80
ProACTIVE Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Infiniti
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3390
$56,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Moonstone White Pearl
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 30,804 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD | DVD | Heated/Cooling seats | Moonroof
Experience luxury and power with this 2022 INFINITI QX80 Luxe. Despite being a used vehicle, it boasts accident-free status and a mere 30,804 km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable performance ahead.
- Heated leather steering wheel with auto tilt-away function
- Climate-controlled front bucket seats with 10-way power driver's seat
- Aerial view camera system for effortless parking
- Automatic full-time four-wheel drive for all-terrain capability
- Rear entertainment system for passenger enjoyment
- Collision mitigation for both front and rear
- HomeLink garage door transmitter for added convenience
At Birchwood Nissan, we're committed to providing an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to reserve this INFINITI QX80, start the purchase process, or simply have questions, our team is here to assist. Book a test drive today and discover the perfect blend of luxury and performance that awaits you.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Power Options
Powertrain
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Infiniti
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Infiniti
Birchwood Infiniti
Call Dealer
204-261-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-261-3390