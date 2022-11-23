2022 Infiniti QX80

Sale $84,991 + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 6 3 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9403090

Stock #: F4W2G1

VIN: JN8AZ2AC4N9485524

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Moonstone White Pearl

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 13,636 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Block Heater Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Oil Cooler 2.937 Axle Ratio Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 1 Skid Plate Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Automatic Ride Control Suspension Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Engine: 5.6L V8 w/VVEL DIG GVWR: 3,311 kgs Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control 82-Amp/Hr 710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: adaptive shift control, manual shift mode w/downshift rev-matching, snow and tow modes and hill start assist 98.3 L Fuel Tank Exterior Fog Lights Running Boards CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Wheels w/Silver Accents Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Spare Wheel Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Body-Coloured Splash Guards Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Body-Coloured Fender Flares Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Chrome Side Windows Trim and Chrome Front Windshield Trim Tires: 275/60R20 H-Rated AS Performance Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Aluminum-Alloy Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Compass Trip Computer remote start rear window defogger Rear View Camera Heated rear seats Cargo Net Remote Trunk Release PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away 8-Way Driver Seat HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat, 8-way power passenger's seat, 2-way power lumbar support and dual occupant memory system for driver's seat 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights First Aid Kit Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Hill Descent Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Restricted Driving Mode Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Right Side Camera Left Side Camera forward emergency braking Around View Monitor Back-Up Camera INFINITI Connection Emergency Sos Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Suspension Air Suspension Comfort Rear Air Conditioning Convenience Intermittent Wipers Seating Leather Interior COOLED FRONT SEATS Rear Bucket Seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm A/V remote Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 Headphones 1 LCD Monitor In The Front and 2 LCD Row Monitors In The Rear Entertainment System w/Digital Media Additional Features Entertainment Package Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Power Lift Gates ABS and Driveline Traction Control Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Dual Shift Mode Transmission 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Air Springs Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Driver Side Adjustable Seat Class II trailer towing pkg-inc: hitch 4-pin connector

