2022 Infiniti QX80

13,636 KM

$84,991

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Sensory 4WD | DVD Player | Heated/Cooling seats | Apple CarPlay

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$84,991

+ taxes & licensing

13,636KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9403090
  • Stock #: F4W2G1
  • VIN: JN8AZ2AC4N9485524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Moonstone White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 13,636 KM

Vehicle Description

All Certified Pre-owned Infiniti Vehicles will receive:
- 2 Years/ 32,000 no charge oil change plan
- 72 Month/160,000 KMS Power Train warranty
- Preferred Interest Rates
- Extensive CPO Inspection
Below is the list of added value to the CPO programs included:
Infiniti CPO
2 Years/32,000 No Charge Oil Change Plan
Tire Warranty
Roadside Assistance
6 Year/160,000 Base Powertrain Extended Warranty
Preferred Interest Rates
169-Point Inspection Process
Sirius XM 3-Month Satellite Radio Trial
CARFAX Vehicle History Report
10 Day/1,500km Vehicle Exchange Policy
Grad Rebates Available

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
CARFAX report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Block Heater
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
2.937 Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
1 Skid Plate
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Automatic Ride Control Suspension
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Engine: 5.6L V8 w/VVEL DIG
GVWR: 3,311 kgs
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
82-Amp/Hr 710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: adaptive shift control, manual shift mode w/downshift rev-matching, snow and tow modes and hill start assist
98.3 L Fuel Tank
Fog Lights
Running Boards
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Splash Guards
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Chrome Front Windshield Trim
Tires: 275/60R20 H-Rated AS Performance
Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Aluminum-Alloy
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Heated rear seats
Cargo Net
Remote Trunk Release
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
8-Way Driver Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat, 8-way power passenger's seat, 2-way power lumbar support and dual occupant memory system for driver's seat
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
forward emergency braking
Around View Monitor Back-Up Camera
INFINITI Connection Emergency Sos
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Suspension
Rear Air Conditioning
Intermittent Wipers
Leather Interior
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Rear Bucket Seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
A/V remote
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 Headphones
1 LCD Monitor In The Front and 2 LCD Row Monitors In The Rear
Entertainment System w/Digital Media
Entertainment Package
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Air Springs
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Class II trailer towing pkg-inc: hitch
4-pin connector

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

