Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

2022 Jayco Jay Flight

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Jayco Jay Flight

195RB Couples Coach

2022 Jayco Jay Flight

195RB Couples Coach

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

Used
CALL
VIN 1UJBJ0AJ2N17A0113

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # TR7179A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Please contact us for information!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

2022 Jayco Jay Flight