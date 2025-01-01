Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2022 Jeep Cherokee

56,419 KM

Details Description Features

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Jeep Cherokee

Altitude 5.99% O.A.C | New Tires | New Front Rotors |

12645768

2022 Jeep Cherokee

Altitude 5.99% O.A.C | New Tires | New Front Rotors |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,419KM
VIN 1C4PJMMX1ND515342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,419 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Mobile hotspot internet access
Smart Device Integration
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Nappa Leather Rear Seat
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
aux audio input jack
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tires: 225/60R18 BSW Touring
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 18" x 7" Gloss Black 5-Spoke Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2022 Jeep Cherokee