2022 Jeep Compass

11,021 KM

$39,000

+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk Elite

2022 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk Elite

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$39,000

+ taxes & licensing

11,021KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDDB3NT220572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Diamond Black Crystal Pearl]
  • Interior Colour Black w/Ruby Red Accent
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23525
  • Mileage 11,021 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$39,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2022 Jeep Compass