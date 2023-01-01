$39,000+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk Elite
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$39,000
+ taxes & licensing
11,021KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDDB3NT220572
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Diamond Black Crystal Pearl]
- Interior Colour Black w/Ruby Red Accent
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23525
- Mileage 11,021 KM
