Menu
Account
Sign In
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2022 Jeep Compass

91,102 KM

Details Description Features

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk Local Vehicle | Heated Seats | BackUp Cam

Watch This Vehicle
13491024

2022 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk Local Vehicle | Heated Seats | BackUp Cam

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

  1. 13491024
  2. 13491024
  3. 13491024
  4. 13491024
  5. 13491024
  6. 13491024
  7. 13491024
  8. 13491024
  9. 13491024
  10. 13491024
  11. 13491024
  12. 13491024
  13. 13491024
  14. 13491024
  15. 13491024
  16. 13491024
  17. 13491024
  18. 13491024
  19. 13491024
  20. 13491024
  21. 13491024
  22. 13491024
  23. 13491024
  24. 13491024
  25. 13491024
  26. 13491024
Contact Seller
Sale

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,102KM
VIN 3C4NJDDB1NT172926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 91,102 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Rear Cross-Path Detection

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Driver And Passenger Heated

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Diamond Cut Aluminum
Tires: 215/65R17 BSW AS On/Off Road
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS | One Owner | Local Trade | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS | One Owner | Local Trade | 102,195 KM $24,688 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda MAZDA3 GT w/Turbo | No Accidents | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Mazda MAZDA3 GT w/Turbo | No Accidents | 57,996 KM $30,695 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Sportage LX | No Accidents | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Kia Sportage LX | No Accidents | 61,744 KM $28,879 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2022 Jeep Compass