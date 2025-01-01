Menu
Account
Sign In
Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - theyll be coming soon!!<br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this used 2022 JEEP GLADIATOR please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

2022 Jeep Gladiator

32,500 KM

Details Description

$48,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Jeep Gladiator

WILLYS - APPLE CARPLAY, HTD SEATS+WHEEL, TECH+TOW PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle
12150765

2022 Jeep Gladiator

WILLYS - APPLE CARPLAY, HTD SEATS+WHEEL, TECH+TOW PACKAGE

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

Contact Seller

$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
32,500KM
VIN 1C6JJTAM1NL180199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2022 JEEP GLADIATOR please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

Used 2022 RAM 3500 LARAMIE MEGA- APPLE CARPLAY, HTD & VNTD LTHR, RMT STRT, FUEL WHEEL PKG!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 RAM 3500 LARAMIE MEGA- APPLE CARPLAY, HTD & VNTD LTHR, RMT STRT, FUEL WHEEL PKG!! 78,000 KM $87,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid XLE AWD- APPLE CARPLAY, RMT STRT, HTD LTHR, SAFETY PKG! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid XLE AWD- APPLE CARPLAY, RMT STRT, HTD LTHR, SAFETY PKG! 14,000 KM $65,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250- NAVIGATION, HTD LTHR SEATS, SUNROOF, 4MATIC! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250- NAVIGATION, HTD LTHR SEATS, SUNROOF, 4MATIC! 59,750 KM $26,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Gladiator