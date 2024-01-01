Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2022 Jeep Wrangler

51,165 KM

Details Description Features

$38,498

+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Wrangler

Sport S No Accidents | 1 Owner

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Sport S No Accidents | 1 Owner

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$38,498

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,165KM
VIN 1C4GJXAN1NW158334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,165 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Removable Rear Windows
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Vanity w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Tumble Forward Cloth Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Console Insert
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
Fixed antenna
aux audio input jack
8 speakers
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
SiriusXM Guardian Trial Included

Exterior

Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows
Black door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black fender flares
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
Tires: P245/75R17 All-Season Michelin Brand
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Auxiliary Battery
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
3 Skid Plates
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
65.9 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,267 kgs (5,000 lbs)
Stop/Start Dual Battery System

Safety

Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

$38,498

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2022 Jeep Wrangler