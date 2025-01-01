Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2022 Jeep Wrangler

48,032 KM

Details Description Features

$49,998

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon | Local | One Owner |

12924014

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon | Local | One Owner |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$49,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,032KM
VIN 1C4HJXFG0NW261534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 48,032 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Mobile hotspot internet access
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Mechanical

Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

$49,998

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2022 Jeep Wrangler