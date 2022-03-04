Menu
2022 Jeep Wrangler

2,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
204-500-1389

4xe Unlimited Rubicon

Location

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

2,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8624378
  • Stock #: 22141A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 2,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Before we even think of selling a pre-owned vehicle, we GUARANTEE that it passes our 155 point inspection by our Certified Mopar Technicians, and then onto our rigorous reconditioning process, to ensure the vehicle cosmetics meet your satisfaction! We take pride in quality pre-owned vehicles, and we GUARANTEE Customer Satisfaction! EASTERN CHRYSLER 1900 MAIN STREET TOLL FREE: 1-877-885-9611 LOCAL: 204-339-2011 FAX: 204-334-2151 EMAIL: internet@easternchrysler.com DEALER PERMIT #4615

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Telematics
BLACK
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Tires: LT285/70R17C OWL Off-Road
Requires Subscription
INTEGRATED OFF-ROAD CAMERA
BODY-COLOUR 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
CARGO MANAGEMENT GROUP W/TRAIL RAIL -inc: Cargo Area Floor Mat
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Premium Sunrider Soft Top (ST2) Black Freedom Top 3-Piece Hardtop Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top
Satin Black MOPAR Grille
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Remote Start System Front Heated Seats
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29V RUBICON -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo PHEV Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto PHEV
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness 4 Auxiliary Switches
ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO PHEV (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO PHEV (STD)
Gorilla Glass
Body Colour Rubicon Highline Flare
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/RUBICON & UTILITY GRID -inc: Premium Wrapped IP Bezels Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Premium Door Trim Panel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

