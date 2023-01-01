$48,991+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-633-2420
2022 Kia Carnival
EX+ 8 Seater | 360 Cam | Leather
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$48,991
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10277475
- Stock #: F56XCV
- VIN: KNDNC5H39N6073994
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ultra Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F56XCV
- Mileage 37,834 KM
Vehicle Description
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales!
Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!
The #1 Hyundai destination for you and your families automotive needs in Winnipeg!
www.birchwoodhyundai.com
Dealer Permit #4423
Key Features
- 8-Passenger Seating
- Apple CarPlay
- Heated Front Seats & Steering Wheel
- Navigation
- Leather Interior
- Dual Power Sliding Doors
- Smart Power Liftgate
- Wireless Charger
- Multi-Zone Auto Climate Control
Safety Features
- 360 Camera Monitoring System
- Blind View Monitor
- Passenger View Camera
- Navigation-Based Smart Cruise Control
- Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
- Forward Collision Avoidance Assist w/Junction Turning Function
- Safe Exit Assist
- Rear Occupant Alert w/Sensor
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multipoint Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips! Book your appointment today at 204-633-2420!
Dealer Permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.