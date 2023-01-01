2022 Kia Carnival

$48,991 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 7 , 8 3 4 K M Used

F56XCV VIN: KNDNC5H39N6073994

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ultra Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F56XCV

Mileage 37,834 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes 180 Amp Alternator Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 72 L Fuel Tank 3.510 Axle Ratio 2 Skid Plates Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher 90-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 3.5L V6 GDI Lambda DOHC GVWR: 2,740 kgs (6,041 lbs) Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Chrome bodyside insert Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Power Sliding Rear Doors Wheels: 19" Machined Finish Alloy Tires: 235/55R19 Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Smart Power Liftgate Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Brake Assist Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning Aerial View Camera System Lane Following Assist (LFA) Around View 360 Monitor Back-Up Camera Around View 360 Monitor Front Camera Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Forward Collison-Avoidance Assist (fca-Cyc, Ped and Junction Turning) Parking Collision Avoidance-Assist - Reverse Front And Rear Parking Sensors Around View 360 Monitor Left Side Camera Around View 360 Monitor Right Side Camera Interior Immobilizer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Net Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts 8-Way Driver Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Slide-N-Stow Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat, 2-way lumbar and power passenger seat Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Chrome Interior Accents Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Power Options Power Locks Comfort Rear Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna HD Radio 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM -inc: 12.3" navigation display, HD radio, UVO Intelligence telematics, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth and voice recognition, 12.3" TFT instrument cluster, front/rear USB charging ports and wireless phone charging Additional Features null ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Piano Black Door Panel Insert Manual Fold Into Floor 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Curtain 1st Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Manual Recline Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sportmatic Sequential Shift Control Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) Electronic Stability Control (ESC) UVO Intelligence Telematics Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM -inc: 8" display audio Bluetooth and voice recognition 4.2" LCD supervision TFT front/rear USB charging ports and wireless phone charging Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Chrome Interior Accents 2-way lumbar and power passenger seat Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert

