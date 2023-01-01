Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Kia Carnival

37,834 KM

Details Description Features

$48,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Carnival

2022 Kia Carnival

EX+ 8 Seater | 360 Cam | Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Kia Carnival

EX+ 8 Seater | 360 Cam | Leather

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 10277475
  2. 10277475
  3. 10277475
  4. 10277475
  5. 10277475
Contact Seller

$48,991

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
37,834KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10277475
  • Stock #: F56XCV
  • VIN: KNDNC5H39N6073994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F56XCV
  • Mileage 37,834 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales!

Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

The #1 Hyundai destination for you and your families automotive needs in Winnipeg!

www.birchwoodhyundai.com

Dealer Permit #4423
Key Features

- 8-Passenger Seating
- Apple CarPlay
- Heated Front Seats & Steering Wheel
- Navigation
- Leather Interior
- Dual Power Sliding Doors
- Smart Power Liftgate
- Wireless Charger
- Multi-Zone Auto Climate Control

Safety Features

- 360 Camera Monitoring System
- Blind View Monitor
- Passenger View Camera
- Navigation-Based Smart Cruise Control
- Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
- Forward Collision Avoidance Assist w/Junction Turning Function
- Safe Exit Assist
- Rear Occupant Alert w/Sensor
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multipoint Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips! Book your appointment today at 204-633-2420!

Dealer Permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
180 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
72 L Fuel Tank
3.510 Axle Ratio
2 Skid Plates
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
90-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.5L V6 GDI Lambda DOHC
GVWR: 2,740 kgs (6,041 lbs)

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Wheels: 19" Machined Finish Alloy
Tires: 235/55R19
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Smart Power Liftgate Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning
Aerial View Camera System
Lane Following Assist (LFA)
Around View 360 Monitor Back-Up Camera
Around View 360 Monitor Front Camera
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Forward Collison-Avoidance Assist (fca-Cyc, Ped and Junction Turning)
Parking Collision Avoidance-Assist - Reverse Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Around View 360 Monitor Left Side Camera
Around View 360 Monitor Right Side Camera

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
8-Way Driver Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Slide-N-Stow Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat, 2-way lumbar and power passenger seat
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Chrome Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets

Power Options

Power Locks

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
HD Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM -inc: 12.3" navigation display, HD radio, UVO Intelligence telematics, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth and voice recognition, 12.3" TFT instrument cluster, front/rear USB charging ports and wireless phone charging

Additional Features

null
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
Manual Fold Into Floor
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sportmatic Sequential Shift Control
Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
UVO Intelligence Telematics
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM -inc: 8" display audio
Bluetooth and voice recognition
4.2" LCD supervision TFT
front/rear USB charging ports and wireless phone charging
Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Chrome Interior Accents
2-way lumbar and power passenger seat
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2022 Kia Carnival EX...
 37,834 KM
$48,991 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 71,861 KM
$26,993 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 70,655 KM
$19,993 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory