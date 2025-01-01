Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302

2022 Kia Carnival

109,509 KM

Details Description Features

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Kia Carnival

EX | Local Trade | 1-Owner |

12685098

2022 Kia Carnival

EX | Local Trade | 1-Owner |

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,509KM
VIN KNDNC5H39N6074059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 109,509 KM

Vehicle Description

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Simulated woodgrain trim
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning

Convenience

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Audio input jack
aux audio input jack
HD Radio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
(4) full-size doors
Dual pwr sliding doors
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 19" Machined Finish Alloy
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

USB port
Black roof rails w/crossbars
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Manual Fold Into Floor
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
911 Assist
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
UVO Intelligence Telematics
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM -inc: 8" display audio
Bluetooth and voice recognition
4.2" LCD supervision TFT
front/rear USB charging ports and wireless phone charging
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist-Ped & Cyclist and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist (RCCA)
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Leatherette/Textile Seating Surfaces

