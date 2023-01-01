$73,500+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia EV6
Long Range AWD | Heated Seats | Navigation
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
- Listing ID: 9480480
- Stock #: 263810
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Runway Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 629 KM
Vehicle Description
With up to 441Km of electric only range and futuristic styling that will stand out in a crowd, this Runway Red 2022 Kia EV6 Long Range with All-Wheel Drive is sure to impress! Plus this virtually brand new car is packed with desirable features such as: heated seats, heated steering wheel, 12.3 inch touchscreen w/navigation, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, wireless phone charger, dual zone automatic climate control, 19 inch alloy wheels, power driver's seat and more plus a full compliment of safety features such as smart adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, forward collision warning and lane follow assist! As an added bonus, you can take advantage of some of the fastest charging capabilities on the market currently - Kia says its battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in under 18 minutes when plugged into a 350-kW fast-charger!In-stock and ready to go today!
Vehicle Features
