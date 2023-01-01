Menu
2022 Kia EV6

629 KM

Details Description Features

$73,500

+ tax & licensing
$73,500

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Kia EV6

2022 Kia EV6

Long Range AWD | Heated Seats | Navigation

2022 Kia EV6

Long Range AWD | Heated Seats | Navigation

Location

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

$73,500

+ taxes & licensing

629KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9480480
  • Stock #: 263810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Runway Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 629 KM

Vehicle Description

With up to 441Km of electric only range and futuristic styling that will stand out in a crowd, this Runway Red 2022 Kia EV6 Long Range with All-Wheel Drive is sure to impress! Plus this virtually brand new car is packed with desirable features such as: heated seats, heated steering wheel, 12.3 inch touchscreen w/navigation, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, wireless phone charger, dual zone automatic climate control, 19 inch alloy wheels, power driver's seat and more plus a full compliment of safety features such as smart adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, forward collision warning and lane follow assist! As an added bonus, you can take advantage of some of the fastest charging capabilities on the market currently - Kia says its battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in under 18 minutes when plugged into a 350-kW fast-charger!In-stock and ready to go today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor
Requires Subscription
RUNWAY RED
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

204-977-6873

