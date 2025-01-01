$23,500+ taxes & licensing
2022 Kia Forte
EX
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$23,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue[Sporty Blue]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25292
- Mileage 86,853 KM
Vehicle Description
Hey there, friend Welcome to Ride Times No-Pay Augustwhere overthinking costs more than making a move. Lets be real: everything costs more these days, and buying a vehicle can feel like a financial landmine. Thats why were doing things differently. Drive Now, Pay Later This month, you can hit the road with: $0 down No payments for 90 days OAC Flexible financing built for real life Weve helped thousands of Manitobans get back on the road with confidenceand were ready to help you next. The Markets Not WaitingWhy Should You? Too many people are stuck overthinkingwaiting for prices to drop while trade-in values slip, inventory tightens, and affordable vehicles vanish. As of August 1st, there were only 220,000 used vehicles for sale across Canada, with an average listing price of $37,600up from July 1st (source: Black Book Canada). But heres the kicker: most shoppers are searching below that average, and many are looking well below. As the cheaper vehicles sell off, theyre not being replacedand thats whats pushing prices up. We expect that trend to continue, especially as affordability remains a major concern. So if you're waiting for prices to come downyou might be waiting forever. Start With the Right Ride We keep 80 to 120 hand-picked, safety-certified vehicles in stockmost priced under $30,000. And yes, the good ones move fast. Trade-in volume is slowing down across the province, so if something catches your eye, dont waitwe only have one of most trims, and fresh inventory is getting harder to replace. Financing That Works for You Whether youre rebuilding credit, buying your first car, or just trying to keep payments lowweve got you covered: $0 down options Fast approvals No payments for 90 days OAC Competitive rateseven if your credit isnt perfect Top-dollar trade values to unlock equity before your vehicle drops more Proudly Canadian. Fiercely Independent. Were a family-owned dealership with 17+ years in businessbuilt on trust, transparency, and treating people right. With over 1,000 five-star reviews from customers across Manitoba and beyond, weve earned our reputation the hard wayand we plan to keep it that way. You're Closer Than You Think You're already reading thisthat's step one. Most people start by valuing their trade, browsing online, or texting us with a few questions. From there, well walk you through every step. No pressure. No fluff. Just real help. Every Ride Comes Backed by Confidence Every vehicle on our lot: Passes a full safety inspection Includes a detailed CarFax report Comes with our exclusive Oil 4 Life Programfree oil changes for as long as you own it Whats Holding You Back? If youre hesitating, we get it. But hesitation doesnt protect you from rising pricesit just means someone else gets the deal you were thinking about. Just a heads-up: we cant hold vehicles without a deposit, and with top trade values + 90-day payment relief, inventory is moving. Lets make this the easiest car-buying experience youve ever had: - Text us: 204-813-6507 - Browse inventory: fast.ridetime.ca - Chat anytime: m.me/ridetime Your next ride is waitingand this August, it comes with a payment break. DLR 4080
