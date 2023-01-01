2022 Kia Seltos

$32,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 , 2 8 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10540110

10540110 Stock #: F5A2PR

F5A2PR VIN: KNDETCA23N7247784

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # F5A2PR

Mileage 11,283 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Full-Time All-Wheel Drive 50 L Fuel Tank 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls 4.643 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 1.6L T-GDI I4 -inc: idle stop and go GVWR: 4,245 lbs Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Wheels: 18" Alloy Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Coloured Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Tires: 235/45R18 Power Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation Leather Steering Wheel HEAD-UP DISPLAY PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Auxiliary audio input jack Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Carpet Floor Covering 4-Way Passenger Seat 6-Way Driver Seat 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel UVO Intelligence Tracker System Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Heated & Air-Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar, driver seat height adjustment and power front passenger seat Digital/Analog Appearance Style Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Safety Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Restricted Driving Mode Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) Blind Spot Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Convenience Clock Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Audio input jack Integrated roof antenna aux audio input jack Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Regular Amplifier Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Radio: AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM UVO Intelligence -inc: 10.25" display screen, steering wheel audio controls, USB charger and media input port, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, navigation and Bose premium sound system Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features USB port ABS and Driveline Traction Control LIFT HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster 911 Assist Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter recline 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD weather Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Android Auto and Apple CarPlay USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices Radio: AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM UVO Intelligence -inc: 10.25" display screen USB charger and media input port wireless cell phone charger and Bose premium sound system 7" colour display w/multi-touch Movie listings and Stock info) Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2) 7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats Leatherette/Textile Seating Surfaces Radio: Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 9 speakers; 4 door 2 tweeter 1 centre and 1 woofer (2 built-in speakers) Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messaging assistant NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps -inc: 5.8" colour touch-screen display enhanced voice recognition for navigation and audio SiriusXM Traffic and SiriusXM Travel Link (fuel prices Note: Smartphone Apps integration for iPhone and Android phones

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.