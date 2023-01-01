Menu
2022 Kia Seltos

11,283 KM

Details Description Features

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

SX Turbo

Location

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

11,283KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10540110
  • Stock #: F5A2PR
  • VIN: KNDETCA23N7247784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodtoyota.ca or call us at 204-889-3700.


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
50 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
4.643 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 1.6L T-GDI I4 -inc: idle stop and go
GVWR: 4,245 lbs

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 18" Alloy
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Coloured Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: 235/45R18
Power Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation
Leather Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Auxiliary audio input jack
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
UVO Intelligence Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated & Air-Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar, driver seat height adjustment and power front passenger seat
Digital/Analog Appearance
Style Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) Blind Spot
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Audio input jack
Integrated roof antenna
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Regular Amplifier
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Radio: AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM UVO Intelligence -inc: 10.25" display screen, steering wheel audio controls, USB charger and media input port, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, navigation and Bose premium sound system

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

USB port
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
LIFT
HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
911 Assist
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
recline
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
weather
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
Radio: AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM UVO Intelligence -inc: 10.25" display screen
USB charger and media input port
wireless cell phone charger and Bose premium sound system
7" colour display w/multi-touch
Movie listings and Stock info)
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability
Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide
thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Leatherette/Textile Seating Surfaces
Radio: Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 9 speakers; 4 door
2 tweeter
1 centre and 1 woofer (2 built-in speakers)
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messaging assistant
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free
Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps -inc: 5.8" colour touch-screen display
enhanced voice recognition for navigation and audio
SiriusXM Traffic and SiriusXM Travel Link (fuel prices
Note: Smartphone Apps integration for iPhone and Android phones

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

