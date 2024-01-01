$25,993+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Seltos
EX Winter Tire Set Included
2022 Kia Seltos
EX Winter Tire Set Included
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$25,993
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 60,032 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Vehicle!
Good Condition!
Key Features
- All Wheel Drive
- Remote Car Starter
- Power Sunroof
- Blind Spot Collision Avoidance
- Rearview Camera
- Apple Carplay
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
- 8" Inch Auto Display
- Automatic Climate Control
Safety Features
- Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lane Follow Assist
- Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist
- Safe Exit Warning
- Rear Occupant Alert
- 4-Wheel Antu Lock Braking System
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
And More!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multipoint Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!
Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Birchwood Hyundai
Birchwood Hyundai
Call Dealer
204-633-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-633-2420