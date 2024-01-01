$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Seltos
EX AWD - Clean CARFAX!! Local MB Owner!!
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
79,250KM
VIN KNDEUCAA1N7327752
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,250 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Kia Seltos EX is a versatile and well-rounded compact SUV that offers a compelling mix of style, performance, comfort, and safety. Its modern design, advanced technology, and efficient performance make it an excellent choice for a wide range of drivers. Whether you're commuting to work, running errands, or embarking on a weekend getaway, the Seltos EX is designed to meet your needs and exceed your expectations. The Seltos EX provides a sense of confidence and peace of mind, thanks to Kia's commitment to safety and quality. The comprehensive suite of driver assistance technologies ensures that you and your passengers are protected on every journey. Moreover, the Seltos EX's reputation for reliability and low maintenance costs makes it a wise investment for the long term.
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2022 KIA SELTOS please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
FEATURES OF THE 2022 KIA SELTOS EX AWD
- Sunroof
- Leather Interior
CONVENIENCE
- Remote Engine Start
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Seats
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
SAFETY FEATURES
- Rear View Camera
- Pedestrian Detection
- Forward Collision Warning
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Lane Departure Alert
- Blind Spot Alert
- Lane Keep Assist
- Hill Start Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Anti-Lock Brake System
TECHNOLOGY
- 8-Inch Touch-Screen
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- SiriusXM
- Bluetooth
- AM/FM Stereo
- USB Ports
PERFORMANCE
- 2.0L I4 Engine
- Automatic Transmission
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
