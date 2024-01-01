Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2022 Kia Seltos EX is a versatile and well-rounded compact SUV that offers a compelling mix of style, performance, comfort, and safety. Its modern design, advanced technology, and efficient performance make it an excellent choice for a wide range of drivers. Whether youre commuting to work, running errands, or embarking on a weekend getaway, the Seltos EX is designed to meet your needs and exceed your expectations. The Seltos EX provides a sense of confidence and peace of mind, thanks to Kias commitment to safety and quality. The comprehensive suite of driver assistance technologies ensures that you and your passengers are protected on every journey. Moreover, the Seltos EXs reputation for reliability and low maintenance costs makes it a wise investment for the long term.<br /><br /><strong>FEATURES OF THE 2022 KIA SELTOS EX AWD</strong><ul> <li>Sunroof</li> <li>Leather Interior</li></ul><br /><strong>CONVENIENCE</strong><ul> <li>Remote Engine Start</li> <li>Heated Steering Wheel</li> <li>Heated Seats</li> <li>Air Conditioning</li> <li>Cruise Control</li></ul><br /><strong>SAFETY FEATURES</strong><ul> <li>Rear View Camera</li> <li>Pedestrian Detection</li> <li>Forward Collision Warning</li> <li>Rear Cross-Traffic Alert</li> <li>Lane Departure Alert</li> <li>Blind Spot Alert</li> <li>Lane Keep Assist</li> <li>Hill Start Assist</li> <li>Hill Descent Control</li> <li>Traction Control</li> <li>Stability Control</li> <li>Anti-Lock Brake System</li></ul><br /><strong>TECHNOLOGY</strong><ul> <li>8-Inch Touch-Screen</li> <li>Apple CarPlay</li> <li>Android Auto</li> <li>SiriusXM</li> <li>Bluetooth</li> <li>AM/FM Stereo</li> <li>USB Ports</li></ul><br /><strong>PERFORMANCE</strong><ul> <li>2.0L I4 Engine</li> <li>Automatic Transmission </li></ul><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this used 2022 KIA SELTOS please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

2022 Kia Seltos

79,250 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Kia Seltos

EX AWD - Clean CARFAX!! Local MB Owner!!

Watch This Vehicle
11954343

2022 Kia Seltos

EX AWD - Clean CARFAX!! Local MB Owner!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 11954343
  2. 11954343
  3. 11954343
  4. 11954343
  5. 11954343
  6. 11954343
  7. 11954343
  8. 11954343
  9. 11954343
  10. 11954343
  11. 11954343
  12. 11954343
  13. 11954343
  14. 11954343
  15. 11954343
  16. 11954343
  17. 11954343
  18. 11954343
  19. 11954343
  20. 11954343
  21. 11954343
  22. 11954343
  23. 11954343
  24. 11954343
  25. 11954343
  26. 11954343
  27. 11954343
  28. 11954343
  29. 11954343
  30. 11954343
  31. 11954343
  32. 11954343
  33. 11954343
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,250KM
VIN KNDEUCAA1N7327752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,250 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Kia Seltos EX is a versatile and well-rounded compact SUV that offers a compelling mix of style, performance, comfort, and safety. Its modern design, advanced technology, and efficient performance make it an excellent choice for a wide range of drivers. Whether you're commuting to work, running errands, or embarking on a weekend getaway, the Seltos EX is designed to meet your needs and exceed your expectations. The Seltos EX provides a sense of confidence and peace of mind, thanks to Kia's commitment to safety and quality. The comprehensive suite of driver assistance technologies ensures that you and your passengers are protected on every journey. Moreover, the Seltos EX's reputation for reliability and low maintenance costs makes it a wise investment for the long term.

FEATURES OF THE 2022 KIA SELTOS EX AWD
  • Sunroof
  • Leather Interior

CONVENIENCE
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Heated Seats
  • Air Conditioning
  • Cruise Control

SAFETY FEATURES
  • Rear View Camera
  • Pedestrian Detection
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Lane Departure Alert
  • Blind Spot Alert
  • Lane Keep Assist
  • Hill Start Assist
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brake System

TECHNOLOGY
  • 8-Inch Touch-Screen
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Android Auto
  • SiriusXM
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • USB Ports

PERFORMANCE
  • 2.0L I4 Engine
  • Automatic Transmission


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2022 KIA SELTOS please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

Used 2022 Ford Edge TITANIUM - CLEAN CARFAX!! LOADED LUXURY!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Ford Edge TITANIUM - CLEAN CARFAX!! LOADED LUXURY!! 67,750 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 CUSTOM TRAIL BOSS - LIFTED BEAST!! Red Lthr!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 CUSTOM TRAIL BOSS - LIFTED BEAST!! Red Lthr!! 57,000 KM $61,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Expedition LIMITED MAX - CLEAN CARFAX!! LOADED 8-PASS!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Ford Expedition LIMITED MAX - CLEAN CARFAX!! LOADED 8-PASS!! 86,250 KM $59,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Seltos