2022 Kia Sorento

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gravity Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 14,790 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Full-Time All-Wheel Drive 67 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel 4.081 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,480 kgs (5,468 lbs) Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: drive mode select (drive plus terrain modes) Engine: 2.5L GDI 4-Cylinder DOHC D-CVVT -inc: Ignition Stop and Go (ISG) Safety Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) Blind Spot Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) Lane Following Assist (LFA) Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Interior Immobilizer Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Full Carpet Floor Covering Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 8-Way Driver Seat Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable power driver seat w/2-way lumbar Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Wheels: 18" Machine Finish Alloy Tires: 235/60R18 Black Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Additional Features Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Manual Fold Into Floor 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Manual Recline Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

