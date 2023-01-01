2022 Kia Sorento

$38,544 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 7 , 8 4 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10553976

10553976 Stock #: F5859P

F5859P VIN: 5XYRGDLC8NG083324

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ebony Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 47,845 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 67 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel 4.081 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,480 kgs (5,468 lbs) Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: drive mode select (drive plus terrain modes) Engine: 2.5L GDI 4-Cylinder DOHC D-CVVT -inc: Ignition Stop and Go (ISG) Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) Lane Following Assist (LFA) Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Interior Immobilizer Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Full Carpet Floor Covering Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Wheels w/Silver Accents Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Wheels: 17" Alloy Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: 235/65R17 Black Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Additional Features Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Front Vented Discs

