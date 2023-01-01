Menu
2022 Kia Sorento

47,845 KM

Details Description Features

$38,544

+ tax & licensing
$38,544

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Sorento

2022 Kia Sorento

LX+ Touchscreen | Lane Keep

2022 Kia Sorento

LX+ Touchscreen | Lane Keep

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller

$38,544

+ taxes & licensing

47,845KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10553976
  • Stock #: F5859P
  • VIN: 5XYRGDLC8NG083324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,845 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax!
Local Vehicle!
Key Features

- Touch Screen
- Apple Carpaly/Android Auto
- 7 Passenger Seating
- Lane Keep Assist
- Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
- Cruise Control

And more!
Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

Free CARFAX history report
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model.

Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
67 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
4.081 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,480 kgs (5,468 lbs)
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: drive mode select (drive plus terrain modes)
Engine: 2.5L GDI 4-Cylinder DOHC D-CVVT -inc: Ignition Stop and Go (ISG)

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA)
Lane Following Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: 235/65R17
Black Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs

