2022 Kia Sorento
LX+ Touchscreen | Lane Keep
Location
Birchwood Kia on Regent
1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
$38,544
- Listing ID: 10553976
- Stock #: F5859P
- VIN: 5XYRGDLC8NG083324
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 47,845 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean Carfax!
Local Vehicle!
Key Features
- Touch Screen
- Apple Carpaly/Android Auto
- 7 Passenger Seating
- Lane Keep Assist
- Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
- Cruise Control
And more!
Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
Free CARFAX history report
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available
Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model.
Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!
Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!
Dealer permit #4176
Vehicle Features
