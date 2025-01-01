Menu
Birchwood Volkswagen is the only locally owned and operated Volkswagen dealership in Manitoba. They are also the only Volkswagen store in VW history to have been awarded the prestigious Wolfsburg Crest Club Award, in their first year of operations. Volkswagen recognizes dealers who have met the highest standard for sales and service excellence. Their particular attention to detail in everything that they do has landed them a place in this prestigious Club. Drop by to see for yourself what it means to be a Wolfsburg Crest Club dealer. Birchwood Volkswagen on Regent brings sixty plus years of Volkswagen knowledge and experience to its valued guests. With a 4.5 Star Google rating, Volkswagen on Regent is designed to provide a next level guest experience. Every Certified-Pre-Owned Volkswagen undergoes a unique inspection by our highly skilled and Volkswagen Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure an elegant and world class driving experience. Contact a Product Advisor today and ask about our Volkswagen Pre-Owned Program. We cannot wait to meet you and show you what it means to level up your experience. Call us today at 204-668-9800 Dealer permit #5561 Dealer permit #4176

2022 Kia Sorento

34,000 KM

$33,989

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Kia Sorento

LX Premium

12975154

2022 Kia Sorento

LX Premium

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

$33,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,000KM
VIN 5XYRGDLC3NG145261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacial White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Following Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: drive mode select (drive plus terrain modes)

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

$33,989

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2022 Kia Sorento