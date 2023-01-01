Menu
2022 Kia Soul

40,241 KM

Details Description Features

$24,221

+ tax & licensing
$24,221

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2022 Kia Soul

2022 Kia Soul

LX

2022 Kia Soul

LX

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

$24,221

+ taxes & licensing

40,241KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10504227
  • Stock #: F58FKM
  • VIN: KNDJ23AU9N7160264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,241 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

Free CARFAX history report
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model.

Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

Dealer permit #4176
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
54 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control
5.71 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder
Transmission: Auto Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode select system

Interior

Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome surround
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 16" Steel w/Cover
Tires: 205/60R16
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack and External Memory Control
Radio: AM/FM w/6 Speakers -inc: 8" display audio, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth and steering wheel audio controls

Additional Features

Bluetooth and Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Speed Compensated Volume Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Radio: AM/FM w/6 Speakers -inc: 8" display audio
Aux Audio Input Jack and External Memory Control

