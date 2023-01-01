2022 Kia Soul

$24,221 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 0 , 2 4 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10504227

10504227 Stock #: F58FKM

F58FKM VIN: KNDJ23AU9N7160264

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Onyx

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 40,241 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar 150 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 54 L Fuel Tank 60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control 5.71 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder Transmission: Auto Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode select system Interior Immobilizer Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Heated Front Bucket Seats Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Convenience Clock Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome surround Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Wheels: 16" Steel w/Cover Tires: 205/60R16 Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack and External Memory Control Radio: AM/FM w/6 Speakers -inc: 8" display audio, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth and steering wheel audio controls Additional Features Bluetooth and Steering Wheel Audio Controls Speed Compensated Volume Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Radio: AM/FM w/6 Speakers -inc: 8" display audio Aux Audio Input Jack and External Memory Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.