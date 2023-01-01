2022 Kia Sportage

$37,588 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 4 , 2 1 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10335303

10335303 Stock #: F569CG

F569CG VIN: KNDPNCAC9N7001060

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 34,217 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Hill Descent Control Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.195 Axle Ratio Battery w/Run Down Protection 62 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs) Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC D-CVVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic -inc: Drive Mode Select Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Wheel Well Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P225/55R18 -inc: tire mobility kit Dark Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Wheels: 18" Black Alloy Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Dark Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Dark Chrome Bumper Insert Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Interior Immobilizer PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Leather Gear Shifter Material Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat and 10-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Additional Features Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs

