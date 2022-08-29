$89,991+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
2022 Land Rover Defender
110 S P300 Rare To Find
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$89,991
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9088240
- Stock #: F4RV82
- VIN: SALEJ7RX7N2076072
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pangea Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Khaki
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 8,678 KM
Vehicle Description
This is a Land Rover Canada lease that we are very fortunate to have acquired! Call soon, very rare opportunity.
The market is crowded with SUV, but nothing looks like this. The Defender honors the heritage of Land Rover that goes back to 1948, this is the classic.
Looks amazing in the Pangea Green, low km, clean Car Fax of course.
Features include the tow hitch receiver, sliding panoramic roof, In Control Apps, navigation, Meridian Sound,
heated steering wheel, heated front seats, lane keep assist, blind spot assist, 3D surround camera and so much more.
Stand out from the crowd, this is the SUV to be seen in.
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Only a Land Rover dealer can assist with In Control Apps and Software Updates. Only a Land Rover dealer can offer the optional Certified program with extended warranty.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle, please call for details.
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
