2022 Land Rover Defender

8,678 KM

$89,991

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Jaguar

110 S P300 Rare To Find

110 S P300 Rare To Find

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

8,678KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9088240
  • Stock #: F4RV82
  • VIN: SALEJ7RX7N2076072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pangea Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Khaki
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 8,678 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a Land Rover Canada lease that we are very fortunate to have acquired! Call soon, very rare opportunity.
The market is crowded with SUV, but nothing looks like this. The Defender honors the heritage of Land Rover that goes back to 1948, this is the classic.
Looks amazing in the Pangea Green, low km, clean Car Fax of course.
Features include the tow hitch receiver, sliding panoramic roof, In Control Apps, navigation, Meridian Sound,
heated steering wheel, heated front seats, lane keep assist, blind spot assist, 3D surround camera and so much more.
Stand out from the crowd, this is the SUV to be seen in.

Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Only a Land Rover dealer can assist with In Control Apps and Software Updates. Only a Land Rover dealer can offer the optional Certified program with extended warranty.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle, please call for details.
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Cell Phone Pre-Wiring
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
90 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged I4
4.1 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 3,105 kgs (6,845 lbs)
Fog Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim
Aluminum Panels
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming and Power Folding
Security System
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
6-Way Driver Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Folding Cargo Cover
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim
6-Way Passenger Seat
6 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 6 12V DC Power Outlets
10-Way Heated Semi-Powered Seats -inc: manual cushion fore and aft (2), manual cushion height (2), power recline (2), power lumbar (4) and manual headrest height (2)
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
360 Parking Aid Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Emergency Braking and Rear Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
3D Surround Camera Back-Up Camera
3D Surround Camera Left Side Camera
3D Surround Camera Right Side Camera
ClearSight Ground View Front Camera
Power Mirrors
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Real Time Traffic Information (rtti) Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System, Weatherband and External Memory Control
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

