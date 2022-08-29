2022 Land Rover Defender

$89,991 + taxes & licensing 8 , 6 7 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9088240

9088240 Stock #: F4RV82

F4RV82 VIN: SALEJ7RX7N2076072

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pangea Green Metallic

Interior Colour Khaki

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 8,678 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Cell Phone Pre-Wiring Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Battery w/Run Down Protection 90 L Fuel Tank Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged I4 4.1 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3,105 kgs (6,845 lbs) Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Metal-look grille LED brakelights Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Aluminum Spare Wheel Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Roof Rack Rails Only Black Side Windows Trim Aluminum Panels Conventional Rear Cargo Access Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming and Power Folding Interior Security System Immobilizer tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 6-Way Driver Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Folding Cargo Cover Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim 6-Way Passenger Seat 6 12V DC Power Outlets Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 6 12V DC Power Outlets 10-Way Heated Semi-Powered Seats -inc: manual cushion fore and aft (2), manual cushion height (2), power recline (2), power lumbar (4) and manual headrest height (2) Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Power Rear Child Safety Locks 360 Parking Aid Front And Rear Parking Sensors Emergency Braking and Rear Traffic Monitor Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert 3D Surround Camera Back-Up Camera 3D Surround Camera Left Side Camera 3D Surround Camera Right Side Camera ClearSight Ground View Front Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth digital signal processor Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Real Time Traffic Information (rtti) Real-Time Traffic Display Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System, Weatherband and External Memory Control Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.