Experience luxury and performance in this gently used 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P250 R-Dynamic SE. With its pristine Fuji White exterior and sophisticated Cloud/Ebony interior, this one-owner SUV offers a perfect blend of style and functionality. Key Features: - Panoramic Roof for an airy, spacious feel - Advanced AWD system for superior handling in all conditions - No reported accidents, ensuring peace of mind - Low mileage at under 40,000 km - Cutting-edge safety features including Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Assist - Proximity Key and Push Button Start for effortless entry and ignition - Smart Device Remote Engine Start for added convenience Ready to elevate your driving experience? Visit Land Rover Winnipeg today to see this exceptional Range Rover Evoque in person. Book a test drive, explore your financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your journey to luxury SUV ownership starts here. Shown with stock photos while we complete intake and may not represent the actual vehicle. Call for a walk around video! Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg. Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience: Phone: 204-452-8030 Website: winnipegjaguar.com Dealer Permit #0112

2022 Land Rover Evoque

39,756 KM

$44,994

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Land Rover Evoque

P250 R-Dynamic SE PANO | No Accidents

12930923

2022 Land Rover Evoque

P250 R-Dynamic SE PANO | No Accidents

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

Used
39,756KM
VIN SALZL2FX2NH169565

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Cloud/ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6B83T
  • Mileage 39,756 KM

AND, eligible for the lower finance rates when purchased with the optional Certified Pre-Owned Warranty! Off lease, clean CARFAX. The only one we have to offer.
Experience luxury and performance in this gently used 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P250 R-Dynamic SE. With its pristine Fuji White exterior and sophisticated Cloud/Ebony interior, this one-owner SUV offers a perfect blend of style and functionality.

Key Features:
- Panoramic Roof for an airy, spacious feel
- Advanced AWD system for superior handling in all conditions
- No reported accidents, ensuring peace of mind
- Low mileage at under 40,000 km
- Cutting-edge safety features including Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Assist
- Proximity Key and Push Button Start for effortless entry and ignition
- Smart Device Remote Engine Start for added convenience

Ready to elevate your driving experience? Visit Land Rover Winnipeg today to see this exceptional Range Rover Evoque in person. Book a test drive, explore your financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your journey to luxury SUV ownership starts here.
Shown with stock photos while we complete intake and may not represent the actual vehicle. Call for a walk around video!

Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.

Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Back-Up Camera
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

REAR TRAFFIC MONITOR
Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

2022 Land Rover Evoque