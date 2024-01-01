$72,500+ tax & licensing
2022 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport HST
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
Used
41,195KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SALWS2RUXNA219774
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Santorini Black Metallic]
- Interior Colour Pimento/Eb/Eb/Pimento/Cir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,195 KM
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
2022 Land Rover Range Rover