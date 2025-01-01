Menu
Off lease with a clean CARFAX! New All-Season Tires! Eligible for the lower finance rates when purchased with the optional Certified Warranty! Experience luxury and versatility with this 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 S. It offers the perfect blend of sophistication and performance that Land Rover is known for. Key highlights: - All-Wheel Drive capability for confident handling in various conditions - Panoramic sunroof for an airy, open feel - Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Assist and Emergency Braking - HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter for added convenience - 40-20-40 folding rear seats for flexible cargo space - Auto-dimming rearview mirror and power-folding side mirrors - Impressive fuel economy for its class At Jaguar Winnipeg, were committed to providing an exceptional ownership experience. Whether youre ready to reserve this Range Rover Velar, start the purchase process, or simply have questions, our team is here to assist. Book a test drive today and discover the perfect balance of luxury and capability that awaits you. Shown with stock photos while we complete intake and may not represent the actual vehicle. Call for a walk around video. Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg. Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience: Phone: 204-452-8030 Website: winnipegjaguar.com Dealer Permit #0112

2022 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

55,682 KM

$48,890

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P250 S No Accidents | Pano Roof

2022 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P250 S No Accidents | Pano Roof

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$48,890

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,682KM
VIN SALYJ2EX9NA336306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour LIGHT OYSTER
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F66BG4
  • Mileage 55,682 KM

Vehicle Description

Off lease with a clean CARFAX! New All-Season Tires! Eligible for the lower finance rates when purchased with the optional Certified Warranty!
Experience luxury and versatility with this 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 S. It offers the perfect blend of sophistication and performance that Land Rover is known for.

Key highlights:
- All-Wheel Drive capability for confident handling in various conditions
- Panoramic sunroof for an airy, open feel
- Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Assist and Emergency Braking
- HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter for added convenience
- 40-20-40 folding rear seats for flexible cargo space
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror and power-folding side mirrors
- Impressive fuel economy for its class

At Jaguar Winnipeg, we're committed to providing an exceptional ownership experience. Whether you're ready to reserve this Range Rover Velar, start the purchase process, or simply have questions, our team is here to assist. Book a test drive today and discover the perfect balance of luxury and capability that awaits you.
Shown with stock photos while we complete intake and may not represent the actual vehicle. Call for a walk around video.

Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.

Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Vehicle Features

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Engine: 2.0L i4 Turbocharged (247HP)

Additional Features

Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning
online pack w/data plan
Pivi pro connected and Bluetooth connectivity
Radio: Meridian Sound System w/SiriusXM/HD -inc: Android Auto

$48,890

