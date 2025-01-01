$52,992+ tax & licensing
2022 Land Rover Velar
P250S | No Accidents | Winter Tires
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hakuba Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour ECLIPSE/EBONY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F5XER1
- Mileage 45,944 KM
Vehicle Description
Also includes the balance of the Certified Pre-Owned Warranty! That is a huge bonus for the next owner!
Experience luxury and performance with this 2022 Land Rover Velar P250S. This accident-free SUV combines style and practicality, perfect for those who demand the best in both urban and off-road environments.
Key Features:
- Stunning Hakuba Silver Metallic exterior
- Powerful 2.0 engine with AWD capability
- Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin
- Advanced Meridian Sound System
- Convenient power liftgate
- Heated leather steering wheel for comfort
- Smart device remote engine start
Your journey with this exceptional Velar begins here. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg to experience the epitome of British engineering and design. Schedule a test drive today, or contact our team for more information on how you can make this Land Rover your own.
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.
Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:
Website: winnipegjaguar.com
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
