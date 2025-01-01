Menu
Account
Sign In
Also includes the balance of the Certified Pre-Owned Warranty! That is a huge bonus for the next owner! Experience luxury and performance with this 2022 Land Rover Velar P250S. This accident-free SUV combines style and practicality, perfect for those who demand the best in both urban and off-road environments. Key Features: - Stunning Hakuba Silver Metallic exterior - Powerful 2.0 engine with AWD capability - Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin - Advanced Meridian Sound System - Convenient power liftgate - Heated leather steering wheel for comfort - Smart device remote engine start Your journey with this exceptional Velar begins here. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg to experience the epitome of British engineering and design. Schedule a test drive today, or contact our team for more information on how you can make this Land Rover your own. Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg. Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience: Phone: 204-452-8030 Website: winnipegjaguar.com Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2022 Land Rover Velar

45,944 KM

Details Description Features

$52,992

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Land Rover Velar

P250S | No Accidents | Winter Tires

Watch This Vehicle
12113357

2022 Land Rover Velar

P250S | No Accidents | Winter Tires

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

Contact Seller

$52,992

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,944KM
VIN SALYJ2EX9NA345796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hakuba Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour ECLIPSE/EBONY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5XER1
  • Mileage 45,944 KM

Vehicle Description

Also includes the balance of the Certified Pre-Owned Warranty! That is a huge bonus for the next owner!
Experience luxury and performance with this 2022 Land Rover Velar P250S. This accident-free SUV combines style and practicality, perfect for those who demand the best in both urban and off-road environments.

Key Features:
- Stunning Hakuba Silver Metallic exterior
- Powerful 2.0 engine with AWD capability
- Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin
- Advanced Meridian Sound System
- Convenient power liftgate
- Heated leather steering wheel for comfort
- Smart device remote engine start

Your journey with this exceptional Velar begins here. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg to experience the epitome of British engineering and design. Schedule a test drive today, or contact our team for more information on how you can make this Land Rover your own.
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.

Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Front and Rear Parking Aid Front And Rear Parking Sensors

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Apple CarPlay
Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Exterior

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning
online pack w/data plan
Pivi pro connected and Bluetooth connectivity
Radio: Meridian Sound System w/SiriusXM/HD -inc: Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

Used 2022 Land Rover Velar P250S | No Accidents | Winter Tires for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Land Rover Velar P250S | No Accidents | Winter Tires 45,944 KM $52,992 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Westminster | The SUV To Be Seen In for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Westminster | The SUV To Be Seen In 91,720 KM $64,617 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q3 Komfort 45 | No Accidents for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Audi Q3 Komfort 45 | No Accidents 32,390 KM $31,932 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$52,992

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2022 Land Rover Velar