Menu
Account
Sign In
Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag? All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts. No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price. Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome. * Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today. Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987) Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987) Dealer Permit #5499 Dealer permit #5499

2022 Lexus ES 350

30,878 KM

Details Description Features

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Lexus ES 350

Ultra Luxury No Accidents | Local

Watch This Vehicle
12745431

2022 Lexus ES 350

Ultra Luxury No Accidents | Local

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 12745431
  2. 12745431
  3. 12745431
  4. 12745431
  5. 12745431
  6. 12745431
  7. 12745431
  8. 12745431
  9. 12745431
  10. 12745431
  11. 12745431
  12. 12745431
  13. 12745431
  14. 12745431
  15. 12745431
  16. 12745431
  17. 12745431
  18. 12745431
  19. 12745431
  20. 12745431
  21. 12745431
  22. 12745431
  23. 12745431
  24. 12745431
  25. 12745431
Contact Seller

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
30,878KM
VIN 58AFZ1B16NU113578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour IRIDIUM
  • Interior Colour ACORN
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,878 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?

All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.

No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)

Dealer Permit #5499
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Lexus

Used 2024 Lexus IS IS300 F Sport3 No accident+Certified for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Lexus IS IS300 F Sport3 No accident+Certified 7,568 KM $59,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Local for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Local 72,383 KM $13,495 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Lexus RX350H Luxury PKG No Accidents | CPO for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Lexus RX350H Luxury PKG No Accidents | CPO 9,200 KM $69,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Lexus

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-3987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2022 Lexus ES 350