2022 Lexus IS
300 Moonroof | BLIS | CarPlay
Location
Birchwood Lexus
200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
- Listing ID: 9751006
- Stock #: F51A84
- VIN: JTHG81F24N5049085
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour IRIDIUM
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 12,323 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag? Our pre-owned 2022 Lexus IS300 is waiting for you - call us at 204-255-3987 now to learn more!
Key Features
- Power Moonroof
- Heated & Cooled Front Seats
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- Rear View Camera
Safety Features
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Lane Departure Alert
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Pre Collision System
- Lane Tracing Assist
and much more!
Act fast to take advantage of our limited-time financing offers on pre-owned 2022 Lexus IS300. Call us at 204-255-3987 today to get started!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.
No money down or trade needed to achieve this price.
Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.
https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/
* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *
Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)
Dealer permit #5499
Vehicle Features
