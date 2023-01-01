Menu
2022 Lexus IS

12,323 KM

Details Description Features

$48,381

+ tax & licensing
$48,381

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2022 Lexus IS

2022 Lexus IS

300 Moonroof | BLIS | CarPlay

2022 Lexus IS

300 Moonroof | BLIS | CarPlay

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$48,381

+ taxes & licensing

12,323KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9751006
  • Stock #: F51A84
  • VIN: JTHG81F24N5049085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour IRIDIUM
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 12,323 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag? Our pre-owned 2022 Lexus IS300 is waiting for you - call us at 204-255-3987 now to learn more!
Key Features

- Power Moonroof
- Heated & Cooled Front Seats
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- Rear View Camera

Safety Features

- Blind Spot Monitor
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Lane Departure Alert
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Pre Collision System
- Lane Tracing Assist

and much more!

Act fast to take advantage of our limited-time financing offers on pre-owned 2022 Lexus IS300. Call us at 204-255-3987 today to get started!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Hill Descent Control
3.77 axle ratio
Temporary spare tire
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: Direct Injection 3.5L DOHC V6 w/VVT-i

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
remote start
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
8" display screen
Digital/Analog Appearance
Safety Connect (3 year subscription) Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver and passenger seats and 2-way power adjustable driver lumbar support,

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels w/Locks
Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Pre-Collision System (PCS) w/Intersection Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
293w Regular Amplifier

Seating

COOLED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
LIFT
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
recline
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Premium Synthetic Interior
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide
thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

