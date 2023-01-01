2022 Lexus IS

$48,381 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 , 3 2 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9751006

9751006 Stock #: F51A84

F51A84 VIN: JTHG81F24N5049085

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour IRIDIUM

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 12,323 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Hill Descent Control 3.77 axle ratio Temporary spare tire Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 66 L Fuel Tank Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: Direct Injection 3.5L DOHC V6 w/VVT-i Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Immobilizer remote start rear window defogger Rear View Camera HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material 8" display screen Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Connect (3 year subscription) Tracker System Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated & Ventilated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver and passenger seats and 2-way power adjustable driver lumbar support, Exterior Daytime Running Lights Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Wheels w/Locks Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety First Aid Kit Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Pre-Collision System (PCS) w/Intersection Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth digital signal processor Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio 293w Regular Amplifier Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features Anti-Starter Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor LIFT Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror recline 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Premium Synthetic Interior Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.