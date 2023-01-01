2022 Lexus NX

$54,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 , 0 1 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 9642859

9642859 Stock #: F4Y8FR

F4Y8FR VIN: 2T2GGCEZ3NC004006

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cloudburst Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 19,014 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Battery w/Run Down Protection 55 L Fuel Tank Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic 3.329 Axle Ratio Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel 1345# Maximum Payload Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential shift mode GVWR: 2,370 kgs (5,225 lbs) Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Dark chrome grille Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Wheels w/Locks Black Wheel Well Trim Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: P235/50R20 Run-Flat Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering rear window defogger Cargo Net Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Leatherette Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Folding Cargo Cover Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Mat Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Leatherette/Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents Safety Connect (3 year trial) Tracker System Safety Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Real-Time Traffic Display Additional Features Anti-Starter Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire 8 Spd Automatic Transmission

