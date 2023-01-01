2022 Lexus RX

$67,388 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 , 3 8 1 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Atomic Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 9,381 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Hill Descent Control Engine Oil Cooler Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 72 L Fuel Tank Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls 3.33 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,660 kgs (5,864 lbs) Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle shifters Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC VVT-i -inc: sequential multiport electronic fuel injection 670.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Safety Brake Assist Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot Pre-Collision System (PCS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Cruise Control-Steering Assist Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) Interior Immobilizer Compass Cargo Net Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Leatherette Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Wheels w/Locks Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Concealed Diversity Antenna Additional Features Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator 8" Touch Screen 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Apple CarPlay compatibility Enform Remote (3 year trial) Enform Safety Connect (3 year trial) Radio: Display Audio w/Remote -inc: 12 speakers Enform Service Connect (up to 8-year trial) Android Auto compatibility and SiriusXM w/3-month All-Access trial

