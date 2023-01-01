$67,388+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-255-3987
2022 Lexus RX
350 Executive | AWD | HUD | Moonroof
Location
Birchwood Lexus
200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-255-3987
$67,388
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10277460
- Stock #: F573K5
- VIN: 2T2JZMDA0NC333134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 9,381 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag? Our pre-owned [vehicle make and model] is waiting for you - call us at 204-255-3987 now to learn more!
Executive Package
- Head-Up Display
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Lexus Navigation
- 15 Speaker Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound Audio System
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Premium Leather Seats
- Wireless Charging
- 10-way Power Adjustable Driver and Passenger Seat
- Intuitive Parking Assist with Auto Braking
Key Features
- AWD
- Apple CarPlay
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Driver Seat Memory System
Safety Features
- Blind Spot Monitor with RCTA
- Pre-Collision System with Bicycle and Pedestrian Detection
- Automatic High Beam
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Lane Tracing Assist
Act fast to take advantage of our limited-time financing offers on pre-owned [vehicle make and model]. Call us at 204-255-3987 today to get started!
Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?
All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.
No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.
Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.
* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.
Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)
Dealer Permit #5499
Dealer permit #5499
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Security
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Lexus
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.