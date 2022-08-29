2022 Lexus RX 350

- Listing ID: 9031609
- Stock #: F4R633
- VIN: 2T2HZMDA4NC315816
-
Exterior Colour
Atomic Silver
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Mileage
8,059 KM
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
GVWR: 2,660 kgs (5,864 lbs)
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle shifters
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC VVT-i -inc: sequential multiport electronic fuel injection
670.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Pre-Collision System (PCS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Concealed Diversity Antenna
Mirror integrated turn signals
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
