$6,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Lightning Avalanche
Snowmobile Trailer - Enclosed 2 Place, All Aluminum
2022 Lightning Avalanche
Snowmobile Trailer - Enclosed 2 Place, All Aluminum
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$6,800
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
VIN 5NHULT113NA123646
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
*** 15 FOOTER LIGHTWEIGHT ALL-ALUMINUM 2-PLACE SNOWMOBILE TRAILER! *** 2022 MODEL YEAR - AS NEW!! *** Keep your sleds out of the elements this winter in this 2022 Forest River-constructed Lightning Avalanche enclosed 2-place snowmobile trailer! It's got a Ramp Rear Door w/Spring Assist......Ski Clamps at the Front......Lightweight and Corrosion-Free ALL ALUMINUM CONSTRUCTION......Powder-coated door hardware......Swing up Tongue Jack......Corrugated Aluminum Roof......25 INCH Platform Height......3/4 INCH DRYMAX FLOORING......
DIMENSIONS: Length (15 foot 4), Width (8 foot 6), Height (7 foot 7)......Now just $6800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
$6,800
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2022 Lightning Avalanche