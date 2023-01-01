Menu
Account
Sign In
<strong>*** 15 FOOTER LIGHTWEIGHT ALL-ALUMINUM 2-PLACE SNOWMOBILE TRAILER! *** 2022 MODEL YEAR - AS NEW!! *** </strong>Keep your sleds out of the elements this winter in this 2022 Forest River-constructed Lightning Avalanche enclosed 2-place snowmobile trailer! Its got a Ramp Rear Door w/Spring Assist......Ski Clamps at the Front......Lightweight and Corrosion-Free <b>ALL ALUMINUM CONSTRUCTION</b>......Powder-coated door hardware......Swing up Tongue Jack......Corrugated Aluminum Roof......25 INCH Platform Height......<strong>3/4 INCH DRYMAX FLOORING</strong>......<br /><strong>DIMENSIONS: </strong>Length (15 foot 4), Width (8 foot 6), Height (7 foot 7)......Now just $6800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!<br /><br /><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204) 560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br /> All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

2022 Lightning Avalanche

0 KM

Details Description

$6,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Lightning Avalanche

Snowmobile Trailer - Enclosed 2 Place, All Aluminum

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Lightning Avalanche

Snowmobile Trailer - Enclosed 2 Place, All Aluminum

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 10729583
  2. 10729583
  3. 10729583
  4. 10729583
  5. 10729583
  6. 10729583
  7. 10729583
  8. 10729583
  9. 10729583
  10. 10729583
  11. 10729583
  12. 10729583
  13. 10729583
  14. 10729583
  15. 10729583
  16. 10729583
  17. 10729583
Contact Seller

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 5NHULT113NA123646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 15 FOOTER LIGHTWEIGHT ALL-ALUMINUM 2-PLACE SNOWMOBILE TRAILER! *** 2022 MODEL YEAR - AS NEW!! *** Keep your sleds out of the elements this winter in this 2022 Forest River-constructed Lightning Avalanche enclosed 2-place snowmobile trailer! It's got a Ramp Rear Door w/Spring Assist......Ski Clamps at the Front......Lightweight and Corrosion-Free ALL ALUMINUM CONSTRUCTION......Powder-coated door hardware......Swing up Tongue Jack......Corrugated Aluminum Roof......25 INCH Platform Height......3/4 INCH DRYMAX FLOORING......
DIMENSIONS: Length (15 foot 4), Width (8 foot 6), Height (7 foot 7)......Now just $6800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!



Will accept trades. Please call (204) 560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

Used 2020 Honda Civic Touring Turbo - Htd Lthr, Nav, Sunroof, Rmt Start for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Honda Civic Touring Turbo - Htd Lthr, Nav, Sunroof, Rmt Start 32,000 KM $31,800 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Lexus RX 450HL Hybrid Executive - 7 Pass, Htd/Cooled Leather, HUD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Lexus RX 450HL Hybrid Executive - 7 Pass, Htd/Cooled Leather, HUD 114,000 KM $43,800 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek - with only 43KM!! Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek - with only 43KM!! Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth 43,000 KM $30,600 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2022 Lightning Avalanche