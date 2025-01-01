Menu
Look at this 2022 Lincoln Corsair Reserve **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140 engine will keep you going. This Lincoln Corsair features the following options: TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT (STD), EQUIPMENT GROUP 200A, ENGINE: TURBOCHARGED 2.3L I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology, Wheels: 19 Bright Machined Aluminum -inc: Magnetic paint, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, and Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler.

2022 Lincoln Corsair

32,748 KM

$38,741

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Lincoln Corsair

Reserve **New Arrival**

13168100

2022 Lincoln Corsair

Reserve **New Arrival**

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$38,741

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,748KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMCJ2DH4NUL25667

  • Exterior Colour Asher Grey
  • Interior Colour Ebony/cashew
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,748 KM

Look at this 2022 Lincoln Corsair Reserve **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140 engine will keep you going. This Lincoln Corsair features the following options: TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT (STD), EQUIPMENT GROUP 200A, ENGINE: TURBOCHARGED 2.3L I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology, Wheels: 19" Bright Machined Aluminum -inc: Magnetic paint, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, and Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Equipment Group 200A
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT (STD)
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: TURBOCHARGED 2.3L I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology
ASHER GREY
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
EBONY/CASHEW PREMIUM LEATHER-TRIMMED HEATED COMFORT SEATS -inc: 10-way power driver seat and 8-way power passenger seat w/power lumbar and driver seat memory

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

$38,741

+ taxes & licensing>

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2022 Lincoln Corsair