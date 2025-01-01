$38,741+ taxes & licensing
2022 Lincoln Corsair
Reserve **New Arrival**
2022 Lincoln Corsair
Reserve **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$38,741
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Asher Grey
- Interior Colour Ebony/cashew
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 32,748 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2022 Lincoln Corsair Reserve **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140 engine will keep you going. This Lincoln Corsair features the following options: TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT (STD), EQUIPMENT GROUP 200A, ENGINE: TURBOCHARGED 2.3L I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology, Wheels: 19" Bright Machined Aluminum -inc: Magnetic paint, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, and Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Capital Ford Winnipeg
Capital Ford Winnipeg
Call Dealer
204-772-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-772-2411