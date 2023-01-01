$199,988+ tax & licensing
2022 Malibu WAKESETTER
23 LSV 6.8 HOURS - INC TRAILER
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 3 consecutive years! 2021, 2022, and 2023! Don't play the waiting game, our units are instock, no pre-order necessary!! ONLY 6.8 HOURS ON THIS LIKE NEW UNIT! 2022 Malibu Wakesetter 23LSV, and includes a brand new aluminum customer built trailer.
Call us for more details on this beautiful factory ordered boat. More photos coming soon!
Carvista Approved! Our BoatVista package includes a complete inspection of your boat that includes an engine run up and test of the general systems of the unit! We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality marine products possible, and include a rigorous detail to ensure you get the cleanest unit around.
At Carvista we offer a unique buying experience, with no deceiving finance gimmicks and trades are welcome but not required! Carvista is a family operated business that has been in business for over 20 years, and has earned a A+ BBB Accreditation and outstanding consumer accolades. Offering 175 quality pre-owned vehicles, all are certified and Carproof verified, most with remaining factory warranty and a modern facility located on Winnipeg's Regent Ave strip. We welcome you to visit us at 1201 Regent Ave W, at Carvista, and drive away in a like new vehicle for less. In many cases we can offer no payments for 6 months! Don't let your trade or credit stop you, we accept any kind, any time. CARVISTA.CA, "Where the deals are". Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211, Category: Used Vehicle Please verify all ad details with a Carvista sales person, vehicle may not be exactly as shown.
