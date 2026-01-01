Menu
Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up camera Experience the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2022 Mazda3 Sport GX! This low-mileage gem is ready to impress with its sleek Machine Grey Metallic exterior and accident-free history. Ideal for urban adventurers and small families alike, this compact SUV offers both comfort and efficiency. Key Highlights: - Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine - Automatic transmission with Front-Wheel Drive - Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring for enhanced safety - Heated front seats with 8-way manual adjustment for the driver - Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration - Mazda Connect infotainment system with 8.8 display - Proximity key with push-button start - Bonus: Includes a second set of winter tires on rims Dont miss this opportunity to own a versatile and reliable Mazda3 Sport. Schedule a test drive today at Birchwood Nissan and experience the Mazda difference for yourself. Our friendly team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through a smooth, transparent purchasing process. Visit www.birchwoodnissan.ca to learn more or reserve your appointment now! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

75,704 KM

$20,992

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GX Accident Free | One Owner | 2nd Set of Winter Tires on Rims

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GX Accident Free | One Owner | 2nd Set of Winter Tires on Rims

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$20,992

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,704KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F79D9A
  • Mileage 75,704 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up camera
Experience the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2022 Mazda3 Sport GX! This low-mileage gem is ready to impress with its sleek Machine Grey Metallic exterior and accident-free history. Ideal for urban adventurers and small families alike, this compact SUV offers both comfort and efficiency.

Key Highlights:
- Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine
- Automatic transmission with Front-Wheel Drive
- Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring for enhanced safety
- Heated front seats with 8-way manual adjustment for the driver
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
- Mazda Connect infotainment system with 8.8" display
- Proximity key with push-button start
- Bonus: Includes a second set of winter tires on rims

Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and reliable Mazda3 Sport. Schedule a test drive today at Birchwood Nissan and experience the Mazda difference for yourself. Our friendly team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through a smooth, transparent purchasing process. Visit www.birchwoodnissan.ca to learn more or reserve your appointment now!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
Manual air conditioning
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 205/60R16 AS
Wheels: 16" Silver Metallic Finish Alloy
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
2 USB ports
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
steering wheel mounted audio and Bluetooth controls
HMI commander switch
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
navigation-ready (requires navigation SD card accessory)
8.8" wide colour display w/Mazda Connect
Radio: AM/FM/HD Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
Bluetooth w/audio profile and SMS text message functionality
4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and passenger side seatback pocket
Heated Front Seats (3 Settings) -inc: 8-way manually adjustable driver seat

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

