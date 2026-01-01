$20,992+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GX Accident Free | One Owner | 2nd Set of Winter Tires on Rims
2022 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GX Accident Free | One Owner | 2nd Set of Winter Tires on Rims
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$20,992
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F79D9A
- Mileage 75,704 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up camera
Experience the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2022 Mazda3 Sport GX! This low-mileage gem is ready to impress with its sleek Machine Grey Metallic exterior and accident-free history. Ideal for urban adventurers and small families alike, this compact SUV offers both comfort and efficiency.
Key Highlights:
- Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine
- Automatic transmission with Front-Wheel Drive
- Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring for enhanced safety
- Heated front seats with 8-way manual adjustment for the driver
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
- Mazda Connect infotainment system with 8.8" display
- Proximity key with push-button start
- Bonus: Includes a second set of winter tires on rims
Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and reliable Mazda3 Sport. Schedule a test drive today at Birchwood Nissan and experience the Mazda difference for yourself. Our friendly team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through a smooth, transparent purchasing process. Visit www.birchwoodnissan.ca to learn more or reserve your appointment now!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Nissan
Birchwood Nissan
Call Dealer
204-261-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-261-3490