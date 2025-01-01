Menu
2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG

18,254 KM

Details Description Features

A 250 One Owner | Low KMs

12156510

A 250 One Owner | Low KMs

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Used
18,254KM
VIN W1K3F4HB1NJ354447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F6121U
  • Mileage 18,254 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
HERMES LTE Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panorama 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Reservoir

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Voice Activation and Radio Data System

