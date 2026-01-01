Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC

29,735 KM

Details Description Features

$58,598

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC

AMG GLC 43 AMG | AWD |

Watch This Vehicle
13468231

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC

AMG GLC 43 AMG | AWD |

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  1. 13468231
  2. 13468231
  3. 13468231
Contact Seller

$58,598

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
29,735KM
VIN W1N0J6EB8NG118296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour MANUFAKTUR DIAMOND WHITE METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,735 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Interior

Power Lumbar Support
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
MBUX Extended Functions

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Transmission: 9G-TRONIC Automatic
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio Data System and External Memory Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC AMG GLC 43 AMG | AWD | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC AMG GLC 43 AMG | AWD | 29,735 KM $58,598 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda CR-V Sport Canada Edition | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Seats | New Tires for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Honda CR-V Sport Canada Edition | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Seats | New Tires 87,840 KM $35,226 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Acura RDX Platinum Elite A-Spec Hitch | Leather | HUD | Power Passenger Seat | Navigation for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Acura RDX Platinum Elite A-Spec Hitch | Leather | HUD | Power Passenger Seat | Navigation 29,411 KM $47,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$58,598

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC