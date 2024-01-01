$64,996+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
AMG | Free Winter Tire Package!
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$64,996
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F57173
- Mileage 15,767 KM
Vehicle Description
Indeed, the previous owner included that package which is now an awesome bonus for the next person! Clean CARFAX!
Winter Tire Package is the Michelin X-Ice and that is currently installed. The all season/summer package will be placed into storage, but pictures will be taken so the next owner can see what they look like.
Features coming soon!
Shown with stock photos while we intake this local trade and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for further details or a walk around video!
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
