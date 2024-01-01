Menu
Indeed, the previous owner included that package which is now an awesome bonus for the next person! Clean CARFAX! Winter Tire Package is the Michelin X-Ice and that is currently installed. The all season/summer package will be placed into storage, but pictures will be taken so the next owner can see what they look like. Features coming soon! Shown with stock photos while we intake this local trade and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for further details or a walk around video! Dealer Permit #0112

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

15,767 KM

$64,996

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

AMG | Free Winter Tire Package!

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

AMG | Free Winter Tire Package!

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$64,996

+ taxes & licensing

15,767KM
Used
VIN W1N0J6EB6NG034493

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F57173
  • Mileage 15,767 KM

Indeed, the previous owner included that package which is now an awesome bonus for the next person! Clean CARFAX!
Winter Tire Package is the Michelin X-Ice and that is currently installed. The all season/summer package will be placed into storage, but pictures will be taken so the next owner can see what they look like.

Features coming soon!
Shown with stock photos while we intake this local trade and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for further details or a walk around video!

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Anti-Lock Brakes
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
3.69 axle ratio
AIR BODY CONTROL Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Transmission: 9G-TRONIC Automatic
GVWR: 2,400 kgs
Engine: 3.0L Twin-Turbo V6
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
605.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Run-flat Tires
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
All-season tires
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Power Lumbar Support
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
10-Way Passenger Seat
Power w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Smartphone Integration
Analog Appearance
Live Traffic Information
MBUX Extended Functions
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and ARTICO Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard

First Aid Kit
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision prevention assist
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks

6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Radio: Connect 20 Mid

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

$64,996

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class