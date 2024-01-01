Menu
Account
Sign In
What a stunner, and John Cooper Works edition to boot! This sporty now discontinued model is highly desired for its touring traits combined with Minis sporty driveline creating a unique 5 passenger experience thatll keep you smiling for miles to come! - Harmon/Kardon Sound System - Mini Excitement Lights - Front Heated Seats - Driving Assistant - Park Assistant - Panoramic Glass Sunroof - Active Stop N Go Cruise - SiriusXM Satellite Radio - Mini Head Up Display - Garage Door Opener Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2022 MINI Cooper Clubman

9,255 KM

Details Description Features

$43,693

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 MINI Cooper Clubman

John Cooper Works HUD | LOCAL | LOW KM

Watch This Vehicle

2022 MINI Cooper Clubman

John Cooper Works HUD | LOCAL | LOW KM

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

  1. 11022080
  2. 11022080
  3. 11022080
  4. 11022080
  5. 11022080
  6. 11022080
  7. 11022080
  8. 11022080
  9. 11022080
  10. 11022080
  11. 11022080
  12. 11022080
  13. 11022080
  14. 11022080
  15. 11022080
  16. 11022080
  17. 11022080
  18. 11022080
  19. 11022080
  20. 11022080
  21. 11022080
  22. 11022080
  23. 11022080
  24. 11022080
  25. 11022080
Contact Seller

$43,693

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
9,255KM
Used
VIN WMWJZ9C08N2R59357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,255 KM

Vehicle Description

What a stunner, and John Cooper Works edition to boot! This sporty now discontinued model is highly desired for its touring traits combined with Mini's sporty driveline creating a unique 5 passenger experience that'll keep you smiling for miles to come!
- Harmon/Kardon Sound System
- Mini Excitement Lights
- Front Heated Seats
- Driving Assistant
- Park Assistant
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Active Stop N Go Cruise
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Mini Head Up Display
- Garage Door Opener
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Covered Dashboard Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Teleservices
Passenger Seat
Integrated Visual Display
Passenger Seat Height Adjustment
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Park Distance Control Rear Parking Sensors

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Runflat Tires
Cornering Lights
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
All-season tires
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Chrome Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Black Bodyside Insert and Black Fender Flares
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna

Mechanical

Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
3.08 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
50 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L I-4 16V TwinPower Turbocharged
Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/STEPTRONIC -inc: paddle shifters

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Mini

Used 2023 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S PREMIER + | LOCAL | CLEAN for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S PREMIER + | LOCAL | CLEAN 23,149 KM $40,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S LOCAL | CLEAN CARFAX | PREMIER for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S LOCAL | CLEAN CARFAX | PREMIER 30,010 KM $30,599 + tax & lic
Used 2021 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S Premier + | Clean CARFAX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper S Premier + | Clean CARFAX 33,325 KM $35,371 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Mini

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-887-XXXX

(click to show)

204-887-6464

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,693

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

Contact Seller
2022 MINI Cooper Clubman