$43,693+ tax & licensing
2022 MINI Cooper Clubman
John Cooper Works HUD | LOCAL | LOW KM
Location
Winnipeg Mini
3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-887-6464
$43,693
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Carbon Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 9,255 KM
Vehicle Description
What a stunner, and John Cooper Works edition to boot! This sporty now discontinued model is highly desired for its touring traits combined with Mini's sporty driveline creating a unique 5 passenger experience that'll keep you smiling for miles to come!
- Harmon/Kardon Sound System
- Mini Excitement Lights
- Front Heated Seats
- Driving Assistant
- Park Assistant
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Active Stop N Go Cruise
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Mini Head Up Display
- Garage Door Opener
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer permit #9740
