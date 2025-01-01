$26,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross ES
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross ES
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$26,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,727KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4ATUAA3NZ600695
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown[Bronze Metallic]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25149
- Mileage 99,727 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ride Time
2014 Toyota Corolla CE 163,672 KM $15,000 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Escape SE Hybrid 151,971 KM $23,500 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD Work Truck 44,884 KM $47,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Ride Time
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
Call Dealer
204-272-XXXX(click to show)
$26,000
+ taxes & licensing
Ride Time
204-272-6161
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse