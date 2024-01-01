Menu
AWD | Leather | Heated steering/seats | 360 Camera Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

67,253 KM

Details Description Features

$32,992

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT Accident Free | Locally Owned | One Owner

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT Accident Free | Locally Owned | One Owner

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$32,992

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,253KM
VIN JA4J4VA8XNZ604274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE DIAMOND
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,253 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | Leather | Heated steering/seats | 360 Camera
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.

Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
5.694 Axle Ratio
55 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 4-Cylinder Direct Injection
Transmission: CVT -inc: paddle shifters and drive mode select (eco/normal/gravel/tarmac/mud)
GVWR: 2,355 kgs (5,192 lbs)

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P255/45R20 All-Season
Wheels: 20" x 8J Two-Tone Alloy
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer

Interior

Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
4 Seatback Storage Pockets
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Apple CarPlay
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
LANE KEEP ASSIST (LKA)
Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM)
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Multi View Camera System (MVCS) with Moving Object Detection Front Camera
Multi View Camera System (MVCS) with Moving Object Detection Left Side Camera
Multi View Camera System (MVCS) with Moving Object Detection Right Side Camera
Multi View Camera System (MVCS) with Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display
Android Auto
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Radio: 9" Smartphone Link Display Audio -inc: navigation system powered by TomTom, Mitsubishi Connect, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bose premium sound system w/10 speakers, SiriusXM satellite radio w/3-month complimentary service, smartphone wireless c...

Additional Features

odometer
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Quilted Leather-Appointed Seat Trim
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Traction Control Logic (TCL) ABS And Driveline Traction Control
Radio: 9" Smartphone Link Display Audio -inc: navigation system powered by TomTom
Mitsubishi Connect
Bose premium sound system w/10 speakers
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat (sliding
reclining and height adjustable) w/power lumbar support
driver memory and 4-way power adjustable front passenger seat w/power lumbar
SiriusXM satellite radio w/3-month complimentary service
smartphone wireless charger and Bluetooth hands-free cellular phone interface
Lane Departure Prevention (LDP) with Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Departure Prevention (LDP) with Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$32,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander