Menu
Account
Sign In
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

38,783 KM

Details Description Features

$34,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

LE Premium No Accidents |

Watch This Vehicle
12078706

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

LE Premium No Accidents |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Contact Seller

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
38,783KM
VIN JA4J4UA88NZ614179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE DIAMOND
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5Y895
  • Mileage 38,783 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Blind Spot Warning with Lane Change Assist (BSW/LCA) Blind Spot

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Transmission: CVT -inc: paddle shifters and drive mode select (eco/normal/gravel/tarmac/mud)

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio Data System and External Memory Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport S Local | Trailer Tow | Remote Start for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport S Local | Trailer Tow | Remote Start 95,986 KM $37,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus No Accidents | 1 Owner | 2 Sets of Tires for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus No Accidents | 1 Owner | 2 Sets of Tires 43,047 KM $32,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid XSE AWD | Heated Rear Seats | Moonroof for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid XSE AWD | Heated Rear Seats | Moonroof 15,656 KM $40,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

Contact Seller
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander