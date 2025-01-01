Menu
The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander GT is a standout SUV that combines power, versatility, and advanced technology to deliver an exceptional driving experience. With its bold design, spacious interior, and robust safety features, the Outlander GT is well-suited for families and adventure enthusiasts alike. From city streets to off-road trails, the Outlander GT provides a comfortable and enjoyable ride. The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander GT offers a harmonious blend of practicality, performance, and style. Its a versatile SUV that redefines what family transportation can be, delivering a vehicle that families can rely on and enjoy for years to come.

FEATURES OF THE 2022 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER GT
  • Sunroof
  • Leather Interior
  • 7-Passenger Seating

CONVENIENCE
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Heated Seats
  • Dual-Climate Control
  • Cruise Control
  • Power Driver & Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate

SAFETY FEATURES
  • Surround View Camera
  • Parking Distance Sensor
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Blind Spot Alert
  • Lane Departure Alert
  • Lane Keep Assist
  • Traction Control
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Electronic Parking Brake

TECHNOLOGY
  • 9-Inch Touch-Screen
  • Navigation
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Android Auto
  • SiriusXM
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • USB Ports
  • Wireless Phone Charging

PERFORMANCE
  • 2.5L I4 Engine
  • Automatic Transmission


We strive for accuracy in our vehicle listings, but occasionally errors in listed features or options may occur. To ensure the unit meets your needs, we encourage you to contact one of our sales associates for confirmation.

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

58,500 KM

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
12174682

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

Used
58,500KM
VIN JA4J4VA87NZ619752

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,500 KM

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander GT is a standout SUV that combines power, versatility, and advanced technology to deliver an exceptional driving experience. With its bold design, spacious interior, and robust safety features, the Outlander GT is well-suited for families and adventure enthusiasts alike. From city streets to off-road trails, the Outlander GT provides a comfortable and enjoyable ride. The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander GT offers a harmonious blend of practicality, performance, and style. It's a versatile SUV that redefines what family transportation can be, delivering a vehicle that families can rely on and enjoy for years to come.


FEATURES OF THE 2022 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER GT
  • Sunroof
  • Leather Interior
  • 7-Passenger Seating

CONVENIENCE
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Heated Seats
  • Dual-Climate Control
  • Cruise Control
  • Power Driver & Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate

SAFETY FEATURES
  • Surround View Camera
  • Parking Distance Sensor
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Blind Spot Alert
  • Lane Departure Alert
  • Lane Keep Assist
  • Traction Control
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Electronic Parking Brake

TECHNOLOGY
  • 9-Inch Touch-Screen
  • Navigation
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Android Auto
  • SiriusXM
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • USB Ports
  • Wireless Phone Charging

PERFORMANCE
  • 2.5L I4 Engine
  • Automatic Transmission


We strive for accuracy in our vehicle listings, but occasionally errors in listed features or options may occur. To ensure the unit meets your needs, we encourage you to contact one of our sales associates for confirmation.

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Cabin Air Filter
Driver Information Centre
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Lumbar Support
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Day/night rearview mirror
Driver foot rest
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Illuminated glove box
Leather shift knob
Ambient Lighting
Remote panic alarm

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Electronic Parking Brake
Tire mobility kit

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist System
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
LED Brake Lights
Front fog lights
Headlight cleaning

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
DOHC
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
000 km
Variable Valve Control
Amplifier
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Overdrive Transmission
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
3rd row seats: split-bench
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Capless fuel filler
speed sensitive volume
Quilted Leather-Appointed Seat Trim
Cushion Tilt
Rain Detecting Wipers
Proximity key: doors and push button start
AUTOMATIC BRAKE HOLD
Emergency communication system: Mitsubishi Connect w/ 24-month trial
Navigation system: Powered by TOMTOM
Oil Pressure Warning
3-point seatbelt Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
ABS Brakes 4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
ABS Brakes Four channel ABS brakes
Accessory power Retained accessory power
Air conditioning Yes
All-in-one key All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Armrests rear Second-row centre armrest
Auto headlights Auto on/off headlight control
Battery charge warning
Battery type Lead acid battery
Beverage holders Front beverage holders
Beverage holders rear Rear beverage holders
Brake type 4-wheel disk brakes
Bumpers front Body-coloured front bumper
Bumpers rear Body-coloured rear bumper
Cargo cover Roll-up cargo cover
Cargo floor type Carpet cargo area floor
Cargo light Cargo area light
Cargo tie downs Cargo area tie downs
Climate control Automatic climate control
Concealed cargo storage Cargo area concealed storage
Configurable instrumentation gauges
Cylinder head material Aluminum cylinder head
Door ajar warning Rear cargo area ajar warning
Door bins front Driver and passenger door bins
Door bins rear Rear door bins
Door handle material Body-coloured door handles
Door locks Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Door mirror style Body-coloured door mirrors
Door mirror type Standard style side mirrors
Door trim insert Leatherette door trim insert
Driver seat direction Driver seat with 8-way directional controls
Dual-zone front climate control
Engine block material Aluminum engine block
Engine Location Front mounted engine
Engine temperature warning
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
External memory External memory control
First-row sunroof First and second-row sliding and tilting glass sunroof with express open/close activation sunshade
First-row windows Power first-row windows
Floor console Full floor console
Floor console storage Covered floor console storage
Floor coverage Full floor coverage
Floor covering Full carpet floor covering
Floor mats Carpet front and rear floor mats
Folding door mirrors Power folding door mirrors
Folding second-row seats 40-20-40 folding second-row seats
Fore and aft second-row seat Second-row seats with manual fore and aft
Front anti-roll Front anti-roll bar
Front head restraint control Manual front seat head restraint control
Front impact airbag driver Driver front impact airbag
Front impact airbag passenger Passenger front impact airbag
Front side impact airbag driver Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Front side impact airbag passenger Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Full gauge cluster screen
Gauge cluster display size (inches) Gauge cluster display size: 12.30
Gearshifter material Leather and metal-look gear shifter material
Handsfree Bluetooth handsfree wireless device connectivity
Headlights LED low and high beam headlights
Headlights on reminder
Headliner coverage Full headliner coverage
Headliner material Cloth headliner material
Heated door mirrors Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
Heated front seats Heated driver and front passenger seats
Height adjustable seatbelts Front height adjustable seatbelts
High mount stop light High mounted centre stop light
Hill control Hill descent control
Ignition Spark ignition system
Interior courtesy lights Fade interior courtesy lights
Key in vehicle warning
Keyfob cargo controls Keyfob trunk control
Keyfob door locks Keyfob activated door locks
Licence plate front bracket Front licence plate bracket
Lock-up transmission
Locking hub control Permanent locking hub control
washer fluid and brake fluid
Mobile app access
Multiple headlights Multiple enclosed headlights
Number of beverage holders 10 beverage holders
Number of doors 4 doors
Number of memory settings 2 memory settings
Occupancy sensor Airbag occupancy sensor
One-touch down window Front and rear one-touch down windows
One-touch up window Front and rear one-touch up windows
Overhead console Mini overhead console
Passenger doors rear left Conventional left rear passenger door
Passenger doors rear right Conventional right rear passenger door
Power driver seat controls Driver seat power reclining
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Primary display touchscreen Primary monitor touchscreen
Radiator
Radio AM/FM/digital/SiriusXMsatellite
RDS Radio data system (RDS)
Real time traffic Real-time traffic
Rear anti-roll Rear anti-roll bar
Rear cargo door Power liftgate rear cargo door
Rear climate control Rear climate control system with separate controls
Rear console climate control ducts
Rear head restraint control 3 rear seat head restraints
Rear head restraint control Manual rear seat head restraint control
Rear head restraints Height adjustable rear seat head restraints
Rear seat direction Front facing rear seat
Rear seatback upholstery Carpet rear seatback upholstery
Rear side impact airbag Rear side impact airbags
Rear Springs Regular grade rear springs
Rear under seat ducts Rear under seat climate control ducts
Rear windshield Fixed rear windshield
Rear windshield wipers Fixed interval rear windshield wipers
Rearview mirror Auto-dimming rear view mirror
Reclining second-row seats Manual reclining second-row seats
Running lights LED daytime running lights
Satellite trial 3 month satellite trial subscription
Seating capacity 7
Second-row bench seats Split-bench second-row seat
Second-row seat folding position Fold forward second-row seatback
Second-row seats fixed or removable Fixed second-row seats
Second-row windows Power second-row windows
Seek scan
Service interval warning Service interval indicator
Shock absorbers Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Speakers number 10 speakers
Special paint Monotone paint
Speedometer Redundant digital speedometer
Split front seats Bucket front seats
Spoiler Rear lip spoiler
Springs front Front coil springs
Springs rear Rear coil springs
Steering Electric power-assist steering system
Steering mounted audio control Steering wheel mounted audio controls
Steering type number of wheels 2-wheel steering system
Steering type Rack-pinion steering
Steering wheel material Leather steering wheel
Suspension ride type front Independent front suspension
Suspension ride type rear Independent rear suspension
Suspension Standard ride suspension
Suspension type rear Multi-link rear suspension
Tailgate control Tailgate/power door lock
Temperature display Exterior temperature display
Third-row head restraint number 2 third-row head restraints
Third-row seat facing Front facing third-row seat
Third-row seat fixed or removable Fixed third-row seats
Third-row seatback upholstery Carpet third-row seatback upholstery
Third-row seats folding 50-50 folding third-row passenger seat
Third-row windows Fixed third-row windows
Tinted windows Deep tinted windows
Transmission electronic control
Transmission Type Automatic
Trunk hatch Trunk/hatch auto-latching
Trunk lid trim Plastic trunk lid trim
Turn signal in door mirrors Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
USB ports 4 USB ports
Variable panel light Variable instrument panel light
Ventilated brakes Front and rear ventilated disk brakes
Visor driver mirror Driver visor mirror
Visor illuminated driver mirror Illuminated driver visor mirror
Visor illuminated passenger mirror Illuminated passenger visor mirror
Visor passenger mirror Passenger visor mirror
Voice activated audio Voice activated audio controls
Windshield trim Black windshield trim
Wipers Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Wireless streaming Bluetooth wireless audio streaming
12V power outlets 1 12V power outlet
Alternator Type Alternator
Armrests front centre Front seat centre armrest
Armrests front storage Front seat armrest storage
Body panels Galvanized steel/aluminum body panels with side impact beams
Child door locks Manual rear child safety door locks
Clock In-radio display clock
Cruise control Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Drive type Four-wheel drive
Driver lumbar Driver seat with 2-way power lumbar
regular unleaded
Front head restraints Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Fuel Type Regular Unleaded
Glove box Illuminated glove box
Headlight type Reflector headlights
Interior accents Chrome and metal-look interior accents
Low level warnings Low level warning for fuel
Low tire pressure warning Tire specific low air pressure warning
Number of first-row screens 2 total number of 1st row displays
Overhead airbags Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger seat direction Front passenger seat with 4-way directional controls
Perimeter approach lighting Remote activated perimeter approach lighting
Powertrain type ICE
Seatbelt pretensioners Front seatbelt pretensioners
Seatbelt pretensioners number 2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Selectable mode transmission
Sequential shift control Sequential shift with steering wheel controls
Shutters Active grille shutters
Steering wheel tilt Manual tilting steering wheel
Tailpipe Stainless steel single exhaust
Transfer case Electronic transfer case shift
Transmission fluid temperature warning Transmission fluid temp warning
Cargo access Proximity cargo area access release
Engine Cylinders I4
Fog lights LED front fog lights
Front seat upholstery Leather front seat upholstery
Fuel door lock Power fuel door lock
Instrumentation display Digital/analog instrumentation display
Memory settings Memory settings include: door mirrors
Overhead console storage
Paint Clearcoat paint
Rear seat upholstery Leather rear seat upholstery
Steering wheel telescopic Manual telescopic steering wheel
Window Trim Chrome side window trim
Basic warranty 60 month/100
Corrosion perforation warranty 60 month/unlimited
Driver selectable steering effort
Engine Mounting direction Transverse mounted engine
Fuel door Manual fuel door release
Roadside warranty 60 month/unlimited
Suspension type front Strut front suspension
Transmission CVT
Antenna Integrated roof audio antenna
Eco Feedback ECO feedback display gauge
Electronic stability control Active Stability Control (ASC) electronic stability control system
Grille style Black grille with chrome accents
Hill start assist Hill Start Assist (HSA)
Knee airbag Driver side knee airbag
Powertrain warranty 120 month/160
Heated wipers Heated windshield wiper park
Rear seat cheque warning
SAE Autonomy Level 2 - partial automation SAE Autonomy
2.5L DOHC 4-Cylinder Direct Injection Engine
4WD type S-AWC automatic full-time 4WD
Adaptive cruise control Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with stop & go
Auto high-beam headlights Auto High Beams (AHB) auto high-beam headlights
Automatic curve slowdown cruise control MI-Pilot Assist with Navi-Link Automatic curve slowdown cruise control
Autonomous cruise control Lane Keep Assist (LKA) hands-on cruise control
Bench seats Third-row split-bench seat
Blind spot Active Blind Spot Assist (ABSA)
Bumper insert Metal-look rear bumper insert
Bumper rub strip front Metal-look front bumper rub strip
Bumper rub strip rear Body-coloured rear bumper rub strip
Camera Multi View Camera System (MVCS) with Moving Object Detection aerial view camera
Console insert material Piano black and aluminum console insert
Door mirror with tilt-down in reverse Power driver and passenger door mirrors with tilt down in reverse
Door panel insert Piano black and metal-look door panel insert
Driver attention monitor Driver Attention Alert (DAA)
Drivetrain selectable Driver selectable drivetrain mode
Emergency SOS Mitsubishi Connect w/ 24-month trial vehicle integrated emergency SOS system
Emissions LEV3-ULEV50 emissions
Emissions tiers Tier 3 Bin 50 emissions
Engine 2.5L I-4 gasoline direct injection
engine with 181HP
Fob engine controls FAST-Key with hands-free access and push button start
Forward collision warning Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM)
Front camera Multi View Camera System (MVCS) with Moving Object Detection front mounted camera
Front seatback upholstery Leatherette front seatback upholstery
Head up display Head-up display
Headlight washers Front headlight washers
Integrated navigation Powered by TOMTOM integrated navigation system with voice activation
Lane departure Lane Departure Prevention (LDP) with Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
Left camera Multi View Camera System (MVCS) with Moving Object Detection left side camera
Limited slip differential Active Yaw Control (AYC) brake actuated limited slip differential
Number of airbags 10 airbags
Panel insert Leatherette instrument panel insert
Parking sensors Rear parking sensors
Pedestrian detection Pedestrian impact prevention
Power passenger seat controls Passenger seat power reclining and fore/aft control
Primary display size 9 inch primary display
Radio: 9in Smartphone Link Display Audio
Real time weather Real-time weather
Rear camera Multi View Camera System (MVCS) with Moving Object Detection rear mounted camera
Rear collision warning Rear Automatic Emergency Braking collision mitigation
Rear sun blinds Manual rear side window sunblinds
Right camera Multi View Camera System (MVCS) with Moving Object Detection right side camera
Seatback storage pockets 4 seatback storage pockets
Selectable Terrain Modes
Smart device integration Android Auto & wireless Apple CarPlay smart device wireless mirroring
Speakers Bose speakers
Third-row fold into floor seats Manual fold into floor third-row seat
Third-row head restraints Fixed third-row head restraints
Third-row seat upholstery Leatherette rear seat upholstery
Third-row seats reclining Third-row manual reclining seats
Tire pressure Tire pressure fill assist
Tires P255/45WR20 AS BSW front and rear tires
Towing trailer sway Trailer Stability Assist System trailer sway control
Traction control Traction Control Logic (TCL) all-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Traffic sign information Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR) with speed limiter feature
Wheel well trim Black wheel well trim
Wheels 20 x 8-inch front and rear machined w/painted accents aluminum wheels
Wheels: 20in x 8J Two-Tone Alloy
Wireless device charging Front wireless smart device charging

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

