$36,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT AWD - APPLE CARPLAY, HTD SEATS & WHEEL, SUN ROOF, 360 CAM!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,500 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander GT is a standout SUV that combines power, versatility, and advanced technology to deliver an exceptional driving experience. With its bold design, spacious interior, and robust safety features, the Outlander GT is well-suited for families and adventure enthusiasts alike. From city streets to off-road trails, the Outlander GT provides a comfortable and enjoyable ride. The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander GT offers a harmonious blend of practicality, performance, and style. It's a versatile SUV that redefines what family transportation can be, delivering a vehicle that families can rely on and enjoy for years to come.
FEATURES OF THE 2022 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER GT
- Sunroof
- Leather Interior
- 7-Passenger Seating
CONVENIENCE
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Seats
- Dual-Climate Control
- Cruise Control
- Power Driver & Passenger Seat
- Power Liftgate
SAFETY FEATURES
- Surround View Camera
- Parking Distance Sensor
- Forward Collision Warning
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Blind Spot Alert
- Lane Departure Alert
- Lane Keep Assist
- Traction Control
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electronic Parking Brake
TECHNOLOGY
- 9-Inch Touch-Screen
- Navigation
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- SiriusXM
- Bluetooth
- AM/FM Stereo
- USB Ports
- Wireless Phone Charging
PERFORMANCE
- 2.5L I4 Engine
- Automatic Transmission
We strive for accuracy in our vehicle listings, but occasionally errors in listed features or options may occur. To ensure the unit meets your needs, we encourage you to contact one of our sales associates for confirmation.
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
