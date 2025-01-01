Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

48,384 KM

Details Description Features

$32,771

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

LE Premium 5.99% O.A.C | New Rear Brakes | New Tires |

12543158

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

LE Premium 5.99% O.A.C | New Rear Brakes | New Tires |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$32,771

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,384KM
VIN JA4J4UA89NZ607919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE DIAMOND
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 48,384 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
REAR AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Blind Spot Warning with Lane Change Assist (BSW/LCA) Blind Spot

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Transmission: CVT -inc: paddle shifters and drive mode select (eco/normal/gravel/tarmac/mud)

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio Data System and External Memory Control

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander