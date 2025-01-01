Menu
Account
Sign In
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

48,329 KM

Details Description Features

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT Premium | No Accidents |

Watch This Vehicle
13188464

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT Premium | No Accidents |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

  1. 13188464.760401926?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=31959
  2. 13188464
  3. 13188464
  4. 13188464
  5. 13188464
  6. 13188464
  7. 13188464
  8. 13188464
  9. 13188464
  10. 13188464
  11. 13188464
  12. 13188464
  13. 13188464
  14. 13188464
  15. 13188464
  16. 13188464
  17. 13188464
  18. 13188464
  19. 13188464
  20. 13188464
  21. 13188464
  22. 13188464
  23. 13188464
  24. 13188464
  25. 13188464
Contact Seller

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
48,329KM
VIN JA4J4VA83NZ604035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour COSMIC BLUE
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 48,329 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear Parking Sensors
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
LANE KEEP ASSIST (LKA)
REAR AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Multi View Camera System (MVCS) with Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P255/45R20 All-Season
Wheels: 20" x 8J Two-Tone Alloy
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Transmission: CVT -inc: paddle shifters and drive mode select (eco/normal/gravel/tarmac/mud)

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Active Blind Spot Assist (ABSA) Blind Spot
Radio: 9" Smartphone Link Display Audio -inc: navigation system powered by TomTom
Mitsubishi Connect
Bose premium sound system w/10 speakers
SiriusXM satellite radio w/3-month complimentary service
smartphone wireless charger and Bluetooth hands-free cellular phone interface

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Express | New Brakes | Local | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 RAM 1500 Classic Express | New Brakes | Local | 132,910 KM $29,114 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Gladiator Black Appearance | Local | One Owner | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Jeep Gladiator Black Appearance | Local | One Owner | 79,680 KM $40,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Corolla SE | One Owner | Local | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Toyota Corolla SE | One Owner | Local | 20,439 KM $31,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander