2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

9,259 KM

$46,790

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Phev Black Edition PHEV | Local Vehicle | Leather | Heated Steering

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$46,790

+ taxes & licensing

9,259KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,259 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX!
Key Features

- Gloss Black Exterior Accents
- Power Sunroof
- Heated Front Seats w/Power Adjust
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Power Liftgate
- Apple Carplay/Android Auto

Safety Features

- Rear View Camera
- Blind Spot Warning
- Rear Cross Traffic
- Heated & Power-Folding Side-View Mirrors
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
43 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
1 Skid Plate
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,390 kg (5,269 lbs)
TBD Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.4L DOHC I4 MIVEC
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/9 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 4 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V,0.42 Hr Charge Time @ 440V and 13.8 kWh Capacity
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic -inc: drive mode selector (normal, lock, snow, sport), paddle shifters and regenerative braking
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Rocker Panel Extensions
Tires: 18"
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power driver's seat (sliding, reclining and height adjustable), power driver lumbar adjustment and 4-way power front passenger seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Automatic Transmission
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Android Auto
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
1 Spd Automatic Transmission
4 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V
Radio: 8" Smartphone Link Display Audio -inc: 6 speakers
Apple CarPlay and SiriusXM satellite radio w/3-month complimentary service
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/9 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
0.42 Hr Charge Time @ 440V and 13.8 kWh Capacity

