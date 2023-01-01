2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

Sale $46,790 + taxes & licensing 9 , 2 5 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9493597

9493597 Stock #: F4X1TD

F4X1TD VIN: JA4J2VA70NZ608184

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4X1TD

Mileage 9,259 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 43 L Fuel Tank Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor Auto Locking Hubs Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 1 Skid Plate Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 2,390 kg (5,269 lbs) TBD Axle Ratio Engine: 2.4L DOHC I4 MIVEC Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/9 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 4 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V,0.42 Hr Charge Time @ 440V and 13.8 kWh Capacity Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic -inc: drive mode selector (normal, lock, snow, sport), paddle shifters and regenerative braking Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Chrome Bodyside Insert and Rocker Panel Extensions Tires: 18" Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger Rear View Camera HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power driver's seat (sliding, reclining and height adjustable), power driver lumbar adjustment and 4-way power front passenger seat Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Powertrain Automatic Transmission Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Android Auto Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Streaming Audio Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 1 Spd Automatic Transmission 4 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V Radio: 8" Smartphone Link Display Audio -inc: 6 speakers Apple CarPlay and SiriusXM satellite radio w/3-month complimentary service Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/9 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V 0.42 Hr Charge Time @ 440V and 13.8 kWh Capacity

