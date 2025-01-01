Menu
2022 Mitsubishi RVR

61,473 KM

Details Description Features

$25,434

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi RVR

ES

12113315

2022 Mitsubishi RVR

ES

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$25,434

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,473KM
VIN JA4AJUAU7NU601149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE DIAMOND
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,473 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Exterior

Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P215/70R16 AS
Wheels: 16" Steel w/Wheel Covers
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
Transmission w/Sportronic Sequential Shift Control

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable sliding
reclining and height adjustable driver's seat and 4-way manually adjustable sliding
reclining passenger's seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

